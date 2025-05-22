Weekend food plan: Artisanal brews and summer cocktail menus

The weather calls for something refreshing, and what better way to celebrate the weekend than sip on some signature cocktails that remind you of old times. Think beach holiday, and cool yourself down with concoctions made with fresh watermelon, pineapple and tangerines with hints of basil, lemongrass and mint with vibrant fruity popsicles as garnish.
Where: My Oh My, Andheri (West), Mumbai
Details: Instagram @myohmybombay
How about cocktails that are inspired by the rich traditions of Mexico? From a drink that pays homage to the birthing ceremonies of the Aztecs combining chamomile mezcal, green apple and green tea, to one that captures the era of the country's revolution through smoky mezcal, fresh watermelon and mint, there's lots to take in through this unique summer cocktail menu.
Where: Miss Margarita, Gurugram
Details: Instagram @missmargaritabyarriba
Beer lovers, this one's for you. A fruity punch to a traditional Belgian Saison beer is what you'd want to drink all summer. Savour the rich flavour of fresh Alphonso mangoes balanced by the saison spice in Mango Saison — a fun twist on a classic beer.
Where: BLR Brewing Co., Bengaluru (all outlets)
Price: ₹450 for 500 ml
Hot days call for refreshing libations that blend the season's best fruit produce with a bold, boozy kick. Keep things bittersweet with fresh mango pulp, Aperol and vodka cocktail, or go for a more subtle and aromatic drink infused with chamomile liquer, gin and vermouth — you know how to upgrade your summer drinking plans.
Where: Torii, Khar (West), Mumbai
Details: Instagram @toriimumbai
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.