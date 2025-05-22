Subscribe

Weekend food plan: Artisanal brews and summer cocktail menus

Upgrade your summer drinking plans with cocktails that pay homage to Mexico's rich traditions, and drinks that make the best use of the season's fruit produce

Team Lounge
Published22 May 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Refreshing summer cocktails.
The weather calls for something refreshing, and what better way to celebrate the weekend than sip on some signature cocktails that remind you of old times. Think beach holiday, and cool yourself down with concoctions made with fresh watermelon, pineapple and tangerines with hints of basil, lemongrass and mint with vibrant fruity popsicles as garnish.
Where: My Oh My, Andheri (West), Mumbai
Details: Instagram @myohmybombay

How about cocktails that are inspired by the rich traditions of Mexico? From a drink that pays homage to the birthing ceremonies of the Aztecs combining chamomile mezcal, green apple and green tea, to one that captures the era of the country's revolution through smoky mezcal, fresh watermelon and mint, there's lots to take in through this unique summer cocktail menu.
Where: Miss Margarita, Gurugram
Details: Instagram @missmargaritabyarriba

Mango saison beer.
Beer lovers, this one's for you. A fruity punch to a traditional Belgian Saison beer is what you'd want to drink all summer. Savour the rich flavour of fresh Alphonso mangoes balanced by the saison spice in Mango Saison — a fun twist on a classic beer.
Where: BLR Brewing Co., Bengaluru (all outlets)
Price: 450 for 500 ml

A cocktail at Miss Margarita.
Hot days call for refreshing libations that blend the season's best fruit produce with a bold, boozy kick. Keep things bittersweet with fresh mango pulp, Aperol and vodka cocktail, or go for a more subtle and aromatic drink infused with chamomile liquer, gin and vermouth — you know how to upgrade your summer drinking plans.
Where: Torii, Khar (West), Mumbai
Details: Instagram @toriimumbai

