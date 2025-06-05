Weekend food plan: A Tamil pop-up, Eid feasts and the last of summer menus

Waarsa is celebrating Eid with an exclusive Awadhi-style feast. Curated by the legendary chefs Mukhtar Qureshi and Rahul Akerkar, take your pick from a delicious menu that pays homage to heirloom recipes and family-style cooking. There's lots to savour such as Paya Aur Zuban Ka Marag, a flavourful, slow-cooked soup of goat trotters and tongue tempered with warm spices, Dawaat-E-Kebab, a sharing platter of Awadhi kebabs — tabak maas, chaap, boti, seekh, and tikki, and Bombay Butter Bheja that reimagines Mumbai's classic bheja fry. Since no Eid is complete without biryani, Waarsa rounds off the celebrations in style with Zeer Biryan Agli Dus Raan, a whole roasted goat foreleg served on top of fragrant saffron rice.
Where: Waarsa, NCPA, Mumbai
When: 6 June - 13 June
Contact: 95949 43555
Enjoy the last of the summer menus with a unique surf documentary-inspired menu by chef Karan Upmanyu at the Bengaluru restaurant ParTTwo. Enjoy plant-based and protein-forward dishes like a South-East Asian Cold Sour Fruit Plate made with summer fruits dipped in a sweet-spicy Thai nam pla wan; Shrimp Wai Wai Salad tossed in a tangy tamarind dressing; Stracciatella with roasted eggplant, oyster mushrooms in a pomegranate dressing; and Filipino Pork Adobo that comes with pickled egg, crispy onions and garlic. There's dessert too — ice-cream sundae, darsaan and tender coconut pudding.
Where: ParTTwo, Vittal Mallya Road, Bangalore
When: Ongoing
Contact: 9880011072
A Mumbai pop-up will celebrate the flavours of southern Tamil Nadu, and showcase the heritage cuisines of the region at the city restaurant Tanjore Tiffin Room. The menu includes mutton chukka, pichipotta chicken, a speciality dish of pulled chicken, paruppu urundai kulambu, a spicy curry made of lentil vadais, and vazhapoo vadai or banana blossom fritters. The highlight of the pop-up menu is the biryani — a slow-cooked seeraga samba biryani, that is prepared with the unique fragrant short-grained rice from the region, and served with mutton dalcha and raw mango curry.
Where: Tanjore Tiffin Room, Nesco Goregaon
When: June 2 onwards
Contact: 9619011696
