Weekend food plan: A Tamil pop-up, Eid feasts and the last of summer menus

Waarsa is celebrating Eid with an exclusive Awadhi-style feast. Curated by the legendary chefs Mukhtar Qureshi and Rahul Akerkar, take your pick from a delicious menu that pays homage to heirloom recipes and family-style cooking. There's lots to savour such as Paya Aur Zuban Ka Marag, a flavourful, slow-cooked soup of goat trotters and tongue tempered with warm spices, Dawaat-E-Kebab, a sharing platter of Awadhi kebabs — tabak maas, chaap, boti, seekh, and tikki, and Bombay Butter Bheja that reimagines Mumbai's classic bheja fry. Since no Eid is complete without biryani, Waarsa rounds off the celebrations in style with Zeer Biryan Agli Dus Raan, a whole roasted goat foreleg served on top of fragrant saffron rice.

Where: Waarsa, NCPA, Mumbai

When: 6 June - 13 June

Contact: 95949 43555

ParTTwo Bengaluru summer menu.

Enjoy the last of the summer menus with a unique surf documentary-inspired menu by chef Karan Upmanyu at the Bengaluru restaurant ParTTwo. Enjoy plant-based and protein-forward dishes like a South-East Asian Cold Sour Fruit Plate made with summer fruits dipped in a sweet-spicy Thai nam pla wan; Shrimp Wai Wai Salad tossed in a tangy tamarind dressing; Stracciatella with roasted eggplant, oyster mushrooms in a pomegranate dressing; and Filipino Pork Adobo that comes with pickled egg, crispy onions and garlic. There's dessert too — ice-cream sundae, darsaan and tender coconut pudding.

Where: ParTTwo, Vittal Mallya Road, Bangalore

When: Ongoing

Contact: 9880011072

