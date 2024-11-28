Weekend food plan: Thanksgiving pies and innovative cocktails

A Mumbai baker offers hearty pies, Bengaluru's cocktail bar Muro has a unique guest shift and Kolkata has a new cocktail space 

Team Lounge
Updated28 Nov 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Hearty pies for Thanksgiving.
Hearty pies for Thanksgiving.(Photo by Elements5Digital, Pexels)

Pick a pie

Thanksgiving weekend is here, and there’s no better time to dig into a heartwarming pie. Mumbai-based baker Aditi Goel, who runs the brand Pie & Co., has introduced two new festive items—Rhubarb and Mulberry Custard Pie for those with a sweet tooth, and a good old meat pie with Goan chorizo. While these are festive specials, the regular menu features several pies, including vegetarian options, and an interesting DIY pie kit. To order, log into Swiggy, or contact 9653389952.

Also read: Unveiling Bangkok's cocktail revolution

A Bangkok bar in Bengaluru

Bangkok’s cocktail scene is brimming with innovative places. One such cocktail bar is Funkytown, and they have a guest shift at the Bengaluru bar Muro, on November 29 and 30. The two-day pop-up menu features their bar bites and special drinks. There will be dishes such as Scallop Crudo Tart with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaf, Mutton ‘Sai Oua’ Corn Dog served with fermented chili mayo, Beef Tartare Cone with Thai wagyu and lumpfish caviar, among others. The cocktail selection has Mango Martini with lacto-fermented mango and pandan tea, Winter Melon Collins with chicken fat-washed gin, fun Disco Shots made with salted plum gin and ginger ale, to name a few. Raise a toast to a funky weekend.

A new bar in Kolkata

Earlier this month, a bar named Conversation Room opened in the bustling Chowringhee road in Kolkata. It is aimed to be a neighbourhood bar with artisanal cocktails. The eclectic food menu is an inventive take on regional Indian dishes, like Goa’s Ros Omelette served with poee, and global favourites, such as linguine aglio-olio. The drinks menu is conceptualised by bar entrepreneur and cocktail consultant Pankaj Balachandran who brings his signature experimental take on recipes for clean flavours. They have in-house sodas, a selection of refreshing highballs and a diverse wine program.

Also read: Discover Kochi's hidden culinary gems

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeFoodWeekend food plan: Thanksgiving pies and innovative cocktails

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,167.00
    03:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.75 (-2.73%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.80
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.83%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,437.45
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    39.1 (1.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    239.10
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    9.1 (3.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    551.45
    03:47 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    7.9 (1.45%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,896.45
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40.05 (0.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,455.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -7.6 (-0.22%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,991.45
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -481.35 (-7.44%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,427.95
    03:55 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -77.55 (-5.15%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,128.60
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -59.3 (-4.99%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    796.55
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -38.75 (-4.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    295.40
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    19.65 (7.13%)

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.88
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.32 (6.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.