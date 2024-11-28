Hello User
Next Story
Weekend food plan: Thanksgiving pies and innovative cocktails

Weekend food plan: Thanksgiving pies and innovative cocktails

Team Lounge

A Mumbai baker offers hearty pies, Bengaluru's cocktail bar Muro has a unique guest shift and Kolkata has a new cocktail space 

Hearty pies for Thanksgiving.

Pick a pie

Thanksgiving weekend is here, and there’s no better time to dig into a heartwarming pie. Mumbai-based baker Aditi Goel, who runs the brand Pie & Co., has introduced two new festive items—Rhubarb and Mulberry Custard Pie for those with a sweet tooth, and a good old meat pie with Goan chorizo. While these are festive specials, the regular menu features several pies, including vegetarian options, and an interesting DIY pie kit. To order, log into Swiggy, or contact 9653389952.

A Bangkok bar in Bengaluru

Bangkok’s cocktail scene is brimming with innovative places. One such cocktail bar is Funkytown, and they have a guest shift at the Bengaluru bar Muro, on November 29 and 30. The two-day pop-up menu features their bar bites and special drinks. There will be dishes such as Scallop Crudo Tart with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaf, Mutton ‘Sai Oua’ Corn Dog served with fermented chili mayo, Beef Tartare Cone with Thai wagyu and lumpfish caviar, among others. The cocktail selection has Mango Martini with lacto-fermented mango and pandan tea, Winter Melon Collins with chicken fat-washed gin, fun Disco Shots made with salted plum gin and ginger ale, to name a few. Raise a toast to a funky weekend.

A new bar in Kolkata

Earlier this month, a bar named Conversation Room opened in the bustling Chowringhee road in Kolkata. It is aimed to be a neighbourhood bar with artisanal cocktails. The eclectic food menu is an inventive take on regional Indian dishes, like Goa’s Ros Omelette served with poee, and global favourites, such as linguine aglio-olio. The drinks menu is conceptualised by bar entrepreneur and cocktail consultant Pankaj Balachandran who brings his signature experimental take on recipes for clean flavours. They have in-house sodas, a selection of refreshing highballs and a diverse wine program.

