Weekend food plan: Thanksgiving pies and innovative cocktails

Pick a pie Thanksgiving weekend is here, and there's no better time to dig into a heartwarming pie. Mumbai-based baker Aditi Goel, who runs the brand Pie & Co., has introduced two new festive items—Rhubarb and Mulberry Custard Pie for those with a sweet tooth, and a good old meat pie with Goan chorizo. While these are festive specials, the regular menu features several pies, including vegetarian options, and an interesting DIY pie kit. To order, log into Swiggy, or contact 9653389952.

A Bangkok bar in Bengaluru Bangkok's cocktail scene is brimming with innovative places. One such cocktail bar is Funkytown, and they have a guest shift at the Bengaluru bar Muro, on November 29 and 30. The two-day pop-up menu features their bar bites and special drinks. There will be dishes such as Scallop Crudo Tart with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaf, Mutton 'Sai Oua' Corn Dog served with fermented chili mayo, Beef Tartare Cone with Thai wagyu and lumpfish caviar, among others. The cocktail selection has Mango Martini with lacto-fermented mango and pandan tea, Winter Melon Collins with chicken fat-washed gin, fun Disco Shots made with salted plum gin and ginger ale, to name a few. Raise a toast to a funky weekend.