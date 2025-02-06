Weekend food plan: New menus await

Ekaa, Mumbai The chef-driven restaurant in South Mumbai has unveiled a new tasting menu, named Awakening, with their signature creative flair. Co-found and chef Niyati Rao has conceptualised a 20-course experience with each focusing on an ingredient. There’s the unique find Indian sea asparagus, King fish, surmai (king fish), and homemade tofu, among others. To add a bit of magic, there’s a mille fuille borrowed from the famous Butter Beer in the Harry Potter series. To accompany the meal, the chef has planned two distinct wine lists—the one named India’s Uncorked Odyssey celebrates Indian vinos from regions Nashik, Akluj and Bengaluru; while the other called Best of Both Worlds has a selection of international bottles. The wine pairing ends with a sake course. Price: ₹5000 plus taxes per person for veg and non-veg without alcohol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: North-Indian delicacies at a new Mumbai restaurant The Square, Novotel Kolkata {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The all-day dining space The Square in Novotel Kolkata has introduced a Sunday brunch for the month of February. Titled Ciao Italia Brunch, it features heartwarming Italian specialities like freshly baked Frittata, Torta Salata, a classic Italian savory pie and a selection of wood-fired pizzas. It is the brainchild of chef Vikram Jaiswal who trained under the inimitable Alain Ducasse. Price: ₹ 1999 plus taxes per person.

Ikigai, Delhi The pet-friendly restaurant with a speakeasy-inspired bar has a month-long menu dedicated to low-carb dishes. There’s one simply named Burrata, that comes with the crowd-favourite creamy burrata with grilled red peppers, white truffle oil and baby basil. The Jackfruit Skewers have sumac, pomegranate pearl, zatar, and tzatziki. Non-vegetarians can opt for the Rustic Chicken Thigh, Prawn or Lamb Meat Ball are must-tries. The mains include a Courgette Lasagne bright with yellow and green courgette, chargrilled red peppers and roasted tomatoes. The non-vegetarian option is the Chicken Steak with grilled chicken, sauteed vegetable and green peas puree. The menu will help you stick to your diet resolutions, if it’s about choosing low-calorie meals. Price: ₹ 2000 for two without taxes (approx). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}