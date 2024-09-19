Weekend food plan: A pop-up with a cause and Oktoberfest beers

A special anniversary pop-up Mumbai’s Masque, voted as the best restaurant in India by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024, completes eight years this month. To mark a milestone anniversary, they planned special pop-ups every week in September. On Friday (September 20), they will host a home-style coastal menu for lunch and dinner. The food experience is in collaboration with the non-profit organisation The Heritage Project, who started the initiative Chefs of Koliwada to spotlight the cuisine of Mumbai’s indigenous Koli community and empower its home chefs. They will work alongside Masque’s chef Varun Totlani for a one-of-a-kind, flavour-filled affair with local flair. The price per person is ₹5320 and all proceeds will go towards the Chefs of Koliwada initiative.

Also read: Food meets art therapy at this retreat in the Himalayas To Oktoberfest Oktoberfest begins early this year with the multi-chain pub, The Beer Café. They will launch a new food and beer menu on Saturday (September 21) that will be available till October 31. The beers include the traditional German specialities, like the mildly malty Märzen Lager, refreshing Hefeweizen and Radler (a cocktail style drink with beer and lemonade or lemon soda). The food matches the German theme with Brätwurst and Frankfurter Würstchen platters paired with spiced corncob, mashed potatoes and red cabbage coleslaw salad. The menu will be available across its outlets in in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Mumbai and Punjab. The price for the Oktoberfest beers starts at ₹395 and platters at ₹495 onwards.

Sichuan flavours in Bengaluru Bengaluru’s The Lotus Oriental, the pan-Asian restaurant at The Leela Bharatiya City will be curating a Sichuan menu every weekend starting tomorrow. It will feature dishes like wood ear mushroom soup, pan-fried mock meat bao, and crispy fried fish with sichuan pepper. The vegetarian set menu is priced at ₹2500 plus taxes and the non-vegetarian set menu is available for ₹3200 plus taxes.