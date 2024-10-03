Weekend food plan: Festive specials and a pastry pop-up

Navratri feast

The restaurant chain, Dana Choga, with multiple outlets in Delhi and Gurugram launched a Navratri thali that will run from today till October 11. It will be a platter filled with singhare (water chestnut flour) poori, aloo paneer cutlets, paneer tamatari, jeera aloo, pineapple raita and kesari coconut laddoo. It is priced at ₹425 per person.

Festive special

Bengaluru’s SodaBottleOpenerWala welcomes the festive season with a Navratri thali. In keeping with the rules of fasting that some diners observe during this period, the food items are devoid of onion and garlic. The thali features sabudana vada, paneer kuttu (buckwheat) pakora along with aloo bhaji and kuttu ki poori and swang ke chawal (barnyard millet rice). End on a sweet note with sabudana kheer. It will be available till October 12, and is priced at ₹275 (plus taxes) per person.

It is the season of fasting, and restaurants have gone all out with vrat-friendly food. Although it’s ironic, there’s no holding back on festive indulgence. Punjab Grill has a thali with khoya paneer makhana, anari shahi jeera aloo, khatta meetha kaddu served with samak rice. It ends with a creamy serving of dudh halwa and kesari rasmalai for dessert. The thali is available through Navratri across multiple outlets in all major cities, including Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Pune and Ahmedabad. The price per person is ₹999 plus taxes.

A Goa bar in Mumbai

Grumps is one of Goa’s most buzzy new bars known for Asian food with a twist and craft cocktails named after popular songs. This weekend, they will host a pop-up at O’Pedro in Mumbai. It will be the second edition of O’Pedro’s pop-up series, Pedro’s Pals. Grumps' bold and creative take on food and drinks will reflect in dishes such as Avo wonton tostada and crispy corn cake as well as drinks (inspired by songs) such as Stand By Me, Killing Me Softly and Mo Money Mo Problems.