Odette comes to Mumbai and Indore toasts to Thai cocktails

Chef Julien Royer is the co-founder of Odette, a three Michelin-starred modern French restaurant in Singapore. His deep understanding of ingredients and flavours draws from his early childhood spent in Cantal in France, where he grew up foraging and harvesting in his family farms. Royer promises to showcase the same respect and appreciation for artisanal and local produce through meticulously crafted meals, in keeping with the principles of French cooking, for Indian diners. Some of the menu highlights include Mangrove Crab with horseradish, nashi pear and Kristal caviar; Langoustine comme un dumpling with shiso, katsuobushi, vin jaune; Artic toothfish with Yari Ika, basil and prawn consommé; Avocado gourmandise with vadouvan, finger lime and coriander; and Grain de café with mascarpone, pecan praline and sobacha to name a few.

Where: Vetro, The Oberoi, Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

When: 23-24 October

Contact: +91-91671 21721

A cocktail from the Atelier V Indore and Opium Bangkok collab.

Bangkok comes to Indore this weekend as the National Drinks Project partners with Opium Bar Bangkok for a bar takeover at Atelier V. Opium that ranked #43 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025, is known for offering playful twists to local flavours using Thai ingredients. Expect founder Vedant Newatia's team create libations such as Window to Isan, a refreshing concoction of tequila, sticky rice, lemongrass, kaffir lime, ginger beer, and Indian tonic, and Mali, which is inspired by boat rides through a mangrove forest, made with black ginger, winter savoury, and ginger ale.

When: 25 October

Where: Atelier V - G7, Satguru Parinay, Opp. C21 Mall, Near Pakiza, AB Road, Scheme 54, Indore.

Contact: +91-9755125195

Drift, Mumbai.

Located in George Town at Penang, Backdoor Bodega is a speakeasy bar with a merch store. Ranked #64 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, the Malayasian bar pours Peranakan-inspired cocktails using traditional ingredients. For one-night only, the bar will now take over the all-day café and bar Drift in Mumbai, under the showmanship of Thanesh Joel, an award-winning French-trained chef turned bartender. The menu features 1812, a spiced whisky blend with mace bitters and Penang nutmeg; Rojak, inspired by the Malaysian street snack with green mango, tamarind, and clarified milk; R.B.S, a savoury cocktail of tequila, tomato, and burnt cheese; and Tom (Yam) Collins, a playful riff on the classic with gin, lemongrass, galangal, and coconut.

When: 25 October

Where: Drift, entrance through Comorin @ Nilaya Anthology, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Contact: 022-35387627

Chef Raju Dorjee.

After all the traditional Diwali indulgences, savour an Asian food festival that's a celebration of bold flavours and textures at UNO Izakaya. The menu is curated by chef Raju Dorjee, who has put together broths, Miso and Korean Ramen, followed by Lobster Har Gow and Xiao Long Bao, Crackling Katsu Chicken and pillowy Tofu Bao Buns. Spice lovers can go for Beef Rendang, Steamed Fish with Nam Jim Dip, Hainanese Chicken Rice, and Singapore Chilli Crab. Vegetarians have a range of options too such as Mapo Tofu, Thai Curries, and wok-tossed seasonal vegetables. For dessert, there is Japanese Cheesecake, Ginger Crème Brulee and Kaffir Lime Ice Cream to name a few.

When: 24 Octobet to 2 November

Where: UNO Izakaya, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru.

Contact: +91-8884494038