What Beyond Meat and McDonald’s deal means for your plate

Plant-based food company Beyond Meat will be partnering with several major fast-food chains to expand offerings

AP
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Spaghetti with meatballs made from Beyond Meat's plant-based meat alternative
Spaghetti with meatballs made from Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat alternative (beyondmeat.com)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Plant-based food company Beyond Meat will be partnering with several major fast-food chains in the coming years to expand offerings that could eventually include plant-based burgers, chalupas or toppings on a stuffed-crust pizza.

Beyond Meat recently announced distribution agreements with McDonald's as well as with Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

The company based in El Segundo, California, said it will develop plant-based products for all the restaurants, with exclusive menu items for each brand.

Beyond Meat had limited partnerships with McDonald's and Yum Brands before, testing its products in limited geographies or with only an item or two. The companies are now expanding those ties.

Chicago-based McDonald's will use the Beyond Meat partnership to roll out what it is calling the “McPlant” burger, as well as eventually plant-based pork, egg and chicken products.

Yum will use Beyond Meat to expand its “Beyond Fried Chicken” products, as well as pizza toppings at Pizza Hut. Yum, which is based in Louisville, Kentucky, did not lay out specific menu options for Taco Bell.

Plant-based food products that are designed to imitate meat have grown in popularity in the last few years and several large restaurant chains are now experimenting with food science to make healthier and more environmentally friendly products for customers. Burger King has partnered with Impossible Foods to provide products that use plant-based products as well.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Business NewsLoungeFoodWhat Beyond Meat and McDonald’s deal means for your plate

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    143.40
    10:03 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3.7 (-2.52%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.95
    10:03 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    13.25 (7.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    180.15
    10:03 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-2.62%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.10
    10:03 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -1.35 (-0.9%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma share price

    259.85
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    13.45 (5.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    317.10
    09:49 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -28.6 (-8.27%)

    Ksb share price

    785.00
    09:47 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -46.9 (-5.64%)

    KPIT Technologies share price

    1,321.50
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -62.3 (-4.5%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    141.50
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -5.6 (-3.81%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    9,319.00
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    766.1 (8.96%)

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    469.20
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    37.55 (8.7%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.05
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    12.35 (6.69%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    544.00
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    29.7 (5.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.000.00
      Chennai
      80,301.000.00
      Delhi
      80,453.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.