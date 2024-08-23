Peek into bookshelves of chefs
SummaryWhat do chefs read when they are hungry for inspiration? Memoirs, history and recipe books, food manga and more
Near the entrance of the Mumbai restaurant Bandra Born is a small shelf filled with food books. Taking pride of place is The East Indian Cookery Book, an anthology of recipes from one of the city’s most prominent communities, the East Indians. The rare, out-of-print book is special to Gresham Fernandes, chef partner at Bandra Born, who belongs to this community, because it holds recipes for fugyas, a wedding pickle made with toddy vinegar and vindaloo, which have influenced his repertoire.
Fernandes is an avid reader with an impressive collection of 800 books, ranging from food writing to culinary culture. Like him, chef Niyati Rao of the restaurant Ekaa and the newly opened bar Bombay Daak is a bookworm with over 550 books. She geeks out on books about ingredients. Gayatri Desai of Pune’s Ground Up restaurant is curious about the sources of different cuisines. Her collection spans China, Japan and Mexico. Every bookshelf reflects a chef’s identity, their diverse interests, from wines to manga, and their ever evolving tastes.