Peek into bookshelves of chefs

“They have incredible lessons in craft and hospitality," shares Mookerjee. The plot revolves around a father who is a revered chef and his son, a food critic. The friction arises because they are constantly throwing challenges at each other and working separately to create the ultimate food guide. The drama is infused with dining etiquette and remarkable teachings on food service. To illustrate, Mookerjee recounts a chapter from the volume on rice. The father takes the son out to eat, where they find that the rice is cooked to perfection with each grain being of the same size. It means the chef carefully picked each grain to ensure it cooked uniformly. It shows his unmatched attention to detail.