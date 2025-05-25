The food scene in Hyderabad offers more than just biriyani
SummaryFrom curated pop-ups and modern Asian to wildly varied regional cuisine, Hyderabad’s culinary scene is thriving today as it looks beyond traditional favourites. Here's a guide to eating out in the city if you want something other than biriyani
Hyderabad's dining culture has largely been associated with biryani—think Grand Hotel in Abids, Paradise, Hotel Shadab and Shah Ghouse. While biryani is still the go-to food in the city, the culinary landscape over the past decade has opened up to international cuisines, breweries, nightclubs, curated dining experiences and restaurants that elevate different cuisines from the state’s varied regions and communities.
While legacy places continue to thrive in the Old City, around the Charminar, premium restaurants and hotels can be found in the upmarket Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. Thanks to the IT boom, the influx of people from across the country and an increase in high-rise residential spaces in HITEC City, Financial District, Gachibowli, Narsingi and Kokapet, the culinary scene has secured the space and audience it needs to expand.