The food scene in Hyderabad offers more than just biriyani

Pop-up experiences in Hyderabad have gotten exciting too. Guwahati-based Farha Naaz is the consultant chef and founder of Mamazaki, a concept kitchen showcasing food from the North-East through pop-ups and private dining across the country. Her tables have had dishes like Datshi Dumplings in creamy Himalayan-style cheese sauce; Pitha Crepes or Assamese crepes reimagined with smoked duck, bhut jolokiya and baby potatoes. “Diners are curious, open, and willing to engage with stories and flavours they’ve never tried before. It is that curiosity keeps me coming back," says Naaz, who has been coming to Hyderabad since July 2024.