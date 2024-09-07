How to complement your diet with whey protein
SummaryUnderstanding the basics of whey protein can help make informed choices to cook up nutrient-rich, delicious meals
A couple of years ago, a friend called me concerned about her 16-year-old son, who was keen on taking whey protein to supplement his diet as he was into athletics and a regular at the gym. She wanted me to convince him to focus on whole foods like nuts, sattu (flour made from fried gram), and eggs instead of whey protein supplements. While her emphasis on whole foods was spot on, I sensed an underlying fear of whey protein.
There’s a popular meme that captures this sentiment well: “Desi moms look at whey protein with the same suspicion they reserve for drugs." Ironically, even alcohol seems to get a free pass in many households, but protein supplements are often viewed as dangerous. Many medical professionals also discourage protein supplements without adequate reason.
Whey is the liquid that remains after making paneer from milk. The protein extracted from this liquid is what we call whey protein. If you don’t fear milk, there should be no reason to fear whey protein. Terms like concentrate, isolate, and hydrolysate refer to different processing levels of whey protein, catering to various nutritional goals, lactose tolerance levels and budgets. There are also whey protein blends, which are a mix of these variants. Understanding these basics can help make informed choices without undue fear.