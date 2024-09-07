How to complement your diet with whey protein

A couple of years ago, a friend called me concerned about her 16-year-old son, who was keen on taking whey protein to supplement his diet as he was into athletics and a regular at the gym. She wanted me to convince him to focus on whole foods like nuts, sattu (flour made from fried gram), and eggs instead of whey protein supplements. While her emphasis on whole foods was spot on, I sensed an underlying fear of whey protein.

There’s a popular meme that captures this sentiment well: “Desi moms look at whey protein with the same suspicion they reserve for drugs." Ironically, even alcohol seems to get a free pass in many households, but protein supplements are often viewed as dangerous. Many medical professionals also discourage protein supplements without adequate reason.

Whey is the liquid that remains after making paneer from milk. The protein extracted from this liquid is what we call whey protein. If you don’t fear milk, there should be no reason to fear whey protein. Terms like concentrate, isolate, and hydrolysate refer to different processing levels of whey protein, catering to various nutritional goals, lactose tolerance levels and budgets. There are also whey protein blends, which are a mix of these variants. Understanding these basics can help make informed choices without undue fear.

One of the biggest myths around protein supplements is that they cause kidney damage. However, a 2016 study published in The Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism found that athletes who consumed a high-protein diet—up to 3.3g per kilogram of body weight daily for a year—experienced no negative effects on kidney or liver function, lipid profiles, or body fat percentage. That said, individuals with pre-existing kidney diseases should consult their doctor before taking protein supplements.

The more significant concern with whey protein today is the rapidly growing market flooded with numerous brands, not all of which are trustworthy. Issues such as counterfeit products and the addition of harmful substances like anabolic steroids, liver-damaging herbs, or heavy metals can pose serious health risks. My recommendation is to purchase whey protein directly from the brand’s official website rather than through general e-commerce platforms. Additionally, check out a fantastic resource called the “Citizens Protein Project", which analyses the quality and safety of popular protein supplements available in the Indian market.

For those on a typical Indian vegetarian diet, which tends to be carb-heavy, whey protein can be a game-changer. One scoop offers around 25g of protein for under 130 calories, making it an excellent option for those looking to manage weight. It’s not just for heavy-lifting gym bros, women who struggle to meet their protein needs can also benefit. And to clarify a common misconception: consuming protein supplements will not make women muscular or masculine.

Back to whether teenagers can have protein supplements—food is the best way to get protein. It is important for adolescents, in their peak growth phase, to get enough calories with good balance of macro and micro nutrients in their diet. This is best achieved if they eat three-four complete meals in a day. If long school hours and busy schedules prevent them from achieving their nutritional goals, there is no harm in getting additional protein from whey or other plant-based protein supplements. Do talk to a doctor who is well versed in nutritional sciences to recommend a trusted variant for your teen.

Remember, whey protein is called a “supplement" for a reason—it’s meant to complement a healthy, balanced diet, not replace it.

A quick tip on how to consume whey—for post-gym recovery, mix whey protein with water for quick absorption of amino acids. For a general increase in daily protein intake, get creative with using unflavoured and flavoured whey in a variety of recipes.

Whey protein and oat pancakes

Serves 2

Ingredients

Half cup rolled oats

Half tsp baking powder

Half tsp cinnamon powder

2 tsp cocoa powder (unsweetened)

1 scoop chocolate or vanilla whey protein isolate

1 egg

1 tbsp coconut oil (or any other oil)

2 tsp sugar (optional)

Up to 3 tbsp milk

1 tsp oil

Method

In a mixer jar, blend oats to get a powder. To this, add baking powder, cinnamon powder, cocoa powder and whey protein. Use the pulse function a couple of times so it is well combined. Remove this to a bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk together egg, coconut oil and sugar to a smooth mixture. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and combine with a fork or whisk. Use milk 1 tablespoon at a time to get the desired pouring consistency.

Heat a cast iron or non-stick pan. Smear with a few drops of oil. Smear using a kitchen tissue so that there are no oil droplets on the pan. Using a small ladle (around quarter cup), pour three-four pancakes at one time, depending on the size of the pan, and cook on medium heat until bubbles appear around the circumference. Flip and cook on low heat for another minute or so. Make the next batch similarly.

Stack up on a plate and serve with whipped cream, maple syrup, honey or peanut butter.

2-minute high protein breakfast bowl

Serves 1

Ingredients

100g Greek yogurt or skyr

Half scoop whey protein isolate

Handful of frozen berries or half cup any seasonal fruit or 1 small banana sliced

2-3 tbsp oats-based granola

1-2 tsp mixed seeds

Method

Combine the yogurt and whey protein in a bowl. Top with fruit of choice, granola and mixed seeds.

Double Tested is a fortnightly column on vegetarian cooking, highlighting a single ingredient prepared two ways. Nandita Iyer’s latest book is The Great Indian Thali—Seasonal Vegetarian Wholesomeness (Roli Books). She posts @saffrontrail on X and Instagram.