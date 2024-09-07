How to complement your diet with whey protein

Back to whether teenagers can have protein supplements—food is the best way to get protein. It is important for adolescents, in their peak growth phase, to get enough calories with good balance of macro and micro nutrients in their diet. This is best achieved if they eat three-four complete meals in a day. If long school hours and busy schedules prevent them from achieving their nutritional goals, there is no harm in getting additional protein from whey or other plant-based protein supplements. Do talk to a doctor who is well versed in nutritional sciences to recommend a trusted variant for your teen.