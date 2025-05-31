The tale of an Irish whiskey that paints the town red

“How does one address an Earl?" was the thought swirling through my head as I waited to meet Richard de la Poer Beresford, the Earl of Tyrone and heir to the title of Marquess of Waterford. It turns out I needn’t have worried too much about it as the 37-year-old Earl introduces himself as Richard when he walks into Pickwick’s at Delhi’s Claridge’s Hotel with a duffel bag bulging with Irish whiskey and just as many stories about his family.

The family’s estate is Curraghmore in southwestern Ireland, which is known for producing some of the world’s highest-quality malted barley that makes Irish whiskey unique. The estate was part of the land grant made to his ancestor Sir Roger le Puher by Henry II in 1167. It is the oldest family home in Ireland and the largest privately owned property in Ireland running to over 3,500 acres.

Since Richard’s father, Henry Waterford, the current and 9th Marquess of Waterford, inherited the estate in 2015, several Irish whiskey entrepreneurs had approached the family with requests to build a distillery on site. Richard had always been a whisky enthusiast and collector and the idea, therefore, intrigued the family. Ireland is, after all, whiskey’s original home, they grew barley on the estate, and Irish whiskey has been gaining popularity around the world in the past 10 years.

In February this year, I visited the Powerscourt Distillery, located within the Powerscourt Estate in Enniskerry near Dublin, which makes the lovely Fercullen Falls whiskey. The estate’s Powerscourt Gardens were ranked by National Geographic in 2010 as the third best gardens in the world, after Versailles in France and the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in the UK, and draw over 300,000 visitors a year. As I toured the visitors’ centre, I understood the strategic nature of the distillery’s location, sure to get a fair share of the visitors to the gardens itself. It’s this kind of thinking as well as the focus on reviving traditional techniques that has made Irish whiskey a standout on the global scene in the past year.

That Ireland is where whiskey was first created is a fact even the Scots will grudgingly admit. Irish monks are believed to have made it first, around the 12th century, and then transferred the knowledge to their Scottish brethren. Irish whiskey has historically used oats which adds a creamy flavour to the spirit. The Irish also opt for triple distillation instead of double as the Scots do, which is believed to lead to a smoother spirit. By the middle of the 19th century, nearly 100 distilleries were registered in Ireland, but the industry fell into decline.

Apart from the impact of the World Wars, a big reason for the slump was Prohibition in the US, one of the biggest markets for Irish whiskey in the early 20th century. Irish independence from Britain in 1922 also affected access to the UK market. When I first visited Ireland in 2008, there were just two operational distilleries, the Jameson Distillery at Middleton and Cooley’s Distillery in County Louth. When I returned in February this year, I found nearly 50 distilleries producing Irish whiskey.

All this, along with the desire to diversify estate operations and increase cash flows, encouraged Richard and his father to start a whisky business on their own in 2016. That same year, they launched Curraghmore Single Estate Irish Whiskey, a limited release pot still whiskey, drawing directly from the estate’s history, and creating an “estate-to-bottle" brand. Their whiskey uses barley and oats grown on the estate, which is malted and then shipped off to Great Northern Distillery to be turned into whiskey. Noel Sweeney, a 2017 Whisky Hall of Fame inductee, is their master distiller and a blender with over 30 years of experience.

Richard is keen to explore India as a market for his whiskey after his frequent trips to India over the years to play polo in Jaipur, Mumbai, Jodhpur and Delhi, giving him a lot of influential friends to help his cause. Flora, his wife, has worked as a doctor in Tamil Nadu, so India is familiar territory for both of them. And the size of the market and the promise it holds is a draw too: Irish spirits exports to India were at €15.1 million in 2023, an increase of 105% over the previous year, with most of this being whiskey.

Earlier this year, Richard launched his second whiskey, the Mad Marquess—and he has a story to go with it that he assures me is true. Henry de la Poer Beresford, the 3rd Marquess of Waterford, was a second son and never expected to inherit. Therefore, with none of the pressures of a title, he could afford to be a bit of a party animal. One night in 1837, he and his friends were returning home on horseback from a day at the races. While paying the toll, the Marquess spotted some red paint and decided to daub it all over the toll gate, the tollkeeper and his friends as a lark. They continued into the town, lashing paint onto the houses and passersby, “literally painting the town red," laughs Richard.

With a story as good as this tucked away in the family archives, it didn’t take much for Richard to give his whiskey the name Mad Marquess, an approachable Irish blended whiskey that one hopes to see in shops and bars in India soon.

