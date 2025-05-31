The tale of an Irish whiskey that paints the town red
Curraghmore produces some of the world’s highest-quality malted barley that makes Irish whiskey unique
“How does one address an Earl?" was the thought swirling through my head as I waited to meet Richard de la Poer Beresford, the Earl of Tyrone and heir to the title of Marquess of Waterford. It turns out I needn’t have worried too much about it as the 37-year-old Earl introduces himself as Richard when he walks into Pickwick’s at Delhi’s Claridge’s Hotel with a duffel bag bulging with Irish whiskey and just as many stories about his family.