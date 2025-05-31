The tale of an Irish whiskey that paints the town red

Earlier this year, Richard launched his second whiskey, the Mad Marquess—and he has a story to go with it that he assures me is true. Henry de la Poer Beresford, the 3rd Marquess of Waterford, was a second son and never expected to inherit. Therefore, with none of the pressures of a title, he could afford to be a bit of a party animal. One night in 1837, he and his friends were returning home on horseback from a day at the races. While paying the toll, the Marquess spotted some red paint and decided to daub it all over the toll gate, the tollkeeper and his friends as a lark. They continued into the town, lashing paint onto the houses and passersby, “literally painting the town red," laughs Richard.