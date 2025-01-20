Recipes to celebrate the heartiness of white beans
SummaryFrom hearty stews to vibrant salads, these recipes highlight the versatility of these nutritious legumes
Bean varieties are staggering, and their nomenclature can be confusing. For example, white beans are also called navy beans—a term not related to the colour navy but because the US Navy served these beans to their sailors since the mid-1800s.
You may or may not have bought white beans and cooked with them, but you’ve definitely eaten them. These are the beans used in canned baked beans, a staple of hotel breakfast buffets worldwide due to their appeal and popularity. While I’ve never been a fan of the overly sweet baked beans from a can, I am a fan of the beans themselves.