Recipes to celebrate the heartiness of white beans

You can use white beans in any way you would use other beans like rajma or chickpeas—in traditional Indian dishes like curries, dal, vadas, sundal or in a variety of cuisines to make salads, soups, hummus, burgers or stews. Speaking of stew, the popular one in Indian cooking is the Kerala ishtu made with either vegetables, chicken or mutton. Minimal but distinct spices like green cardamom, black pepper and cinnamon, veggies like potatoes, shallots, green peas and carrots are quickly prepared in a light coconut milk base with no thickeners. These light and delicate flavours pair well with aapam or string hoppers that soak up the aromatic liquids. When I’m making a stew with beans, I often go in the opposite direction—slower cooked, stronger flavoured from onions and garlic, aromatics in the form of dried herbs and fennel and umami from the tomato paste, all of which stand up to the heartiness of the beans. This dish with beans, vegetables, herbs, and spices is just what we need on cold January evenings. White beans, with their ability to pair beautifully with any vegetables and herbs you have on hand, are the perfect ingredient to make this happen.