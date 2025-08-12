From ‘mahua’ to ‘palash’, chefs plate up the forest for fine dining menus

Since its inception in 2018 by OOO Farms, an agricultural project that works with farming communities in Gujarat and Maharashtra, the festival has managed to build a dialogue around food security and nutrition deficiency in the country. In 2022, it was joined by The Locavore, a platform that champions India’s diverse regional food culture through storytelling and advocacy. “The idea behind partnering with restaurants and professional chefs is to extend the conversation beyond the one-day festival. It is also a great way to showcase innovations and creativity with these wild ingredients across cuisines and formats," says chef Thomas Zacharias, the founder of The Locavore. Around 10 restaurants from Mumbai and Pune are part of the endeavour this year, and has seen chefs travelling to Palghar in Maharashtra to understand how the adivasi communities forage and cook with raanbhaji, or the uncultivated monsoon produce of the region.