The wild foods of Maharashtra

Shravan, the Maharashtrian period of fasting, spanning late July to early August, is much-awaited for the Patil family in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. This is when shevala (dragon stalk yam) a wild stalk is made into a meaty, spicy curry and phodshi (safed mulshi), a wild grass, cooked with coarsely ground chana dal into a delectable sabzi. Both dishes are family favourites, the recipes for which are culinary heirlooms, passed down through generations. “We wait the whole year for these vegetables to show up in the market. Sadly, only one tribal woman sells them and that too in very small quantity. You have to reach early in the morning to stake claim to them," says Meghna Patil, 64.