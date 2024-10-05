Why wines are so expensive in bars and restaurants

Restaurants and bars invest in high-end infrastructure to preserve wine, expenses that are passed on to the guests. Indian Accent in Mumbai and Delhi is known for its wine programme headed by sommelier Kevin Rodrigues. To store wines well, they have invested in premium wine coolers, which maintain the optimum temperature of 5-7 degrees centigrade and regulate humidity at 50-70%, says Rodrigues. Since they have a licence to serve and sell alcohol only for one floor at Indian Accent Mumbai, they can’t store wines in the basement, he explains. The wine coolers, therefore, take up space reserved for guests, which adds to the wine cost. They have also invested in luxury wine stoppers with small argon gas cylinders. The argon gas is pumped into an open bottle of wine to prevent oxidation and spoilage. “The cylinder lasts for only about two-and-a-half wine bottles. All of it is an expensive affair," explains Ghale.