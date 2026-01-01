The best of winter menus to try this month

QLA, New Delhi

This leafy contemporary European restaurant is known for its slow grills and outdoor brunches. The food is seasonal, and winter is no different as freshly-harvested tubers and mushrooms make their appearance on the menu. For the current one at QLA, chef Dipender Tiwari has introduced dishes highlighting ingredients such as Lion’s Mane Mushroom, which is used as a demi-glace; pumpkin becomes golden Japanese curry croquettes; and dishes like the Morel & White Asparagus Soup stands out for its hearty flavours. The beverage menu features Bourbon Tea that has saffron, kahwa, jaggery and winter spices, the Barrel-Aged Whiskey Cocktail combines chocolate, citrus and oak smoke, while the Spiked Hot Chocolate offers a boozy surprise.

Address: 4-A Seven Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, next to Qutab Minar, Mehrauli, Delhi.

Advertisement

Also Read | What makes 'thukpa' the warmest winter dish

Waarsa, Mumbai.

Waarsa, Mumbai

Waarsa's winter dishes are a nod to Awadhi winters, which evoke the smoky warmth of tandoors, the vibrant greens and vegetables that invade the local markets, including the unique kali gajar or black carrots. For the menu, the season's juiciest tomatoes are paired with charred pineapple in the Ananas Desi Tomato Rassa; winter peas are made into tikkis in Nimona Tikki with creamy Stracciatella; tubers and greens take the form of Sarson ka Saag, Chaunki Hui Sabzi; and Black Gajar ka Halwa is prepared with zaffran, mawa and raisins and served with Sitafal Ice Cream.

Waarsa, NCPA Gate 2, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

Sante Spa Cuisine, Pune.

Sānté Spa Cuisine, Pune

Taking forward its plant-forward approach to food and wellness, the winter menu at Sānté Spa Cuisine will see fresh seasonal produce in the form of ponkh (tender jowar grains), black sesame, mustard greens and walnuts, combined with warming spices for a wholesome dining experience. Try the Hot Ginger and Cider Tea, sarson da saag made of mustard greens tossed with house spices and served with baked missi roti squares, stir-fried ponkh with Asian spices and served with gochujang paneer steaks. For desserts, there is roasted black sesame and walnut halwa with fresh strawberry gelato.

Sānté Spa Cuisine - Law College Road & Koregaon Park, Pune.

Kari Apla, Mumbai.

Kari Apla, Mumbai

Chefs Ebaani Tewari and Mathew Varghese of Kari Apla have curated a winter menu that celebrates seasonal ingredients from the coast with modern flair. Begin your meal with hot bowls of rasam — tomato and coconut for vegetarians, and peppery chicken broth with soft dumplings for non-vegetarians. The Ooty Apple Salad comes with a sweet and sour tamarind vinaigrette and lotus stem chips. Meat lovers can go for the Bheja Pav that is served with a winter-garlic thecha. The Madras Prawn Thermidor, feature prawns in a luscious curry cooked with breadcrumbs to be eaten with winter green garlic buttered bread. For sweet lovers, there is Strawberry and Gondhoraj Delight, a take on Mumbai's most popular winter berry and citrusy lime from Bengal.

Shop no 5, Mangal Bhavna, Khar Pali Rd, Khar West, Mumbai.

Nksha, Mumbai.

Nksha, Mumbai

For those craving sarson ka saag and makki ki roti in Mumbai, this is for you. The menu at Nksha, situated at Churchgate, has a few winter dishes particularly from north India, and is curated by chef Vikram Arora and his team. The traditional winter staple from Punjab features slow-cooked mustard greens, spinach or bathua, and tempered with spices and ghee along with makki roti. There's paya soup keeping in mind the mild nip in the air in the city. And for those of you who've not been able to whip up some gajar ka halwa at home yet, the chef has a sweet surprise to complement the meal.

1A/1B Rehmat Manzil Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate, Mumbai.

Advertisement