Warm winter menus that make the heart sing

Gurugram’s vegetarian café Omo has handmade pasta in a creamy ricotta sauce topped with mustard greens that are cooked with a bit of garlic for a familiar taste. “The idea is to use them for flavour as well as texture," notes chef Vanshika Bhatia of Omo. Her team has a thumb-rule for seasonal ingredients: They don’t create new dishes, but build on existing ones by adding or substituting with fresh produce. While the mustard leaf pasta is an example of the former, replacing basil in pesto with winter carrot greens is a creative take on the latter. Blanched winter carrots are used as toppings on pizzas too. Apart from carrots, strawberries announce the arrival of winter for gastronomes. Bhatia is looking forward to introducing a mille feuille-style dessert with strawberries and Brie.