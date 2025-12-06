8 ways to spice up your winter meals with smoked paprika

December is my favourite month, and I know I’m not the only one.
Winter is quietly slipping into Bengaluru, work is taking a back seat, the kitchen garden is in happy overproduction mode, my son’s birthday is around the corner, and the calendar starts filling with invitations to friends’ parties.
And of course, the winter bounty—the produce, the flavours, the dishes—makes every gourmand look forward to the season. Among spices and blends, this is the season when cinnamon, cloves, ginger, chai masala and green cardamom take centre stage in my kitchen. But there’s another spice I want to introduce you to this month.
It’s a savoury superstar that I rank right at the top for winter cooking. A tiny flavour bomb carrying the lingering aroma of wood-fire cooking and outdoor barbecues.
Say hello to smoked paprika.
Over a decade ago, I would smuggle back bottles of smoked paprika from trips abroad or request kind friends to bring some for me.
It was the only way to get that deep, smouldering, campfire-kissed flavour into my home kitchen food cooked on a stovetop. Today you’ll find at least a dozen Indian brands selling high-quality smoked paprika, from sweet to hot to subtly smoked Spanish-style varieties.
This is one of those rare spices that transforms dishes in seconds. Just a dash, and suddenly your food smells like it took far more effort than it actually did.
I’m not a chilli-heat person at all. I love flavour, but I don’t enjoy setting my taste buds on fire and drinking a litre of water with my meal to assuage that fire. Smoked paprika brings in all the oomph without the burn, which is why it has earned a permanent position in my kitchen.
If you’re new to it, here are all the delicious ways you can make full use of your bottle—not just for party dishes, but all year long.
Salad dressings: Whisk a little smoked paprika into your vinaigrette or yogurt dressing. It adds a warm, savoury dimension that makes even simple greens taste fancy.
Roasted vegetables and proteins: Toss your vegetables, paneer, tofu or chicken with olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper and smoked paprika before roasting. The aromas that will float from your oven will make everyone hungry.
Roasted nuts and seeds: Nuts coated in smoked paprika and olive oil or ghee, oven roasted until crisp create the quickest party snack imaginable.
Pasta sauce: Add a bit to tomato or cream-based sauces. The smoky background note makes the sauce feel richer and more complex.
Mexican-inspired meals: Use it in chilli, bean salads, fajita-style veggies, corn bowls, nachos or tacos
Middle Eastern dips: Sprinkle on hummus, labneh or muhammara, for the gorgeous red specks, but also for a burst of flavour in every scoop.
Crackers and lavash: Dust homemade crackers or lavash with smoked paprika before baking for an instantly elevated snack board.
Smoky herb butter: Mix smoked paprika with dried herbs or finely chopped rosemary into softened salted butter. Roll into a log, freeze, and slice as needed for brunch. A toasted slice of sourdough with this butter and a drizzle of honey is a holiday breakfast that tastes far fancier than it is.
And here’s my favourite homegrown idea: If you want a new spin on an old dish, just switch up your spices.
The next time you make stuffed parathas whether with aloo, paneer or mooli, add smoked paprika to the filling. You’ll get a tandoor-like flavour on your home tava.
Once you fall in love with smoked paprika (and you will), the temptation is to add it to everything. But exercise some restraint and use it in one or two dishes in a menu, at best.
A sprinkle of smoked paprika is going to be the difference between “nice dish" and “recipe, please?".
SMOKEY HUNG YOGURT DIP
Serves 4
Ingredients
One and a half cups hung yogurt
Half tsp salt
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary
2 tbsp pine nuts*
Half tsp smoked paprika
1 tbsp honey
Method
Whisk hung yogurt with salt. Dollop it into a shallow bowl and spread it around.
Heat the oil in a small pan. Saute the rosemary and pine nuts and toss until the nuts are golden. Add the smoked paprika, stir well and remove from heat. Pour this over the yogurt in the bowl. Top with a drizzle of honey. Serve with crackers or veggie sticks.
*You can use pistachios instead of pine nuts. No need to toast them in oil.
SHEET PAN ROAST VEGGIES
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 large sweet potato
2 red carrots
2 large potatoes
8 florets of broccoli
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Half tsp garlic powder (or 3 cloves, finely grated)
Half tsp chilli flakes
1 tsp smoked paprika
2 tbsp finely chopped dill or parsley
1 tsp salt
Method
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius.
Scrub and wash the root veggies and cut into large chunks one-and-a-half inches or so. Toss all the veggies in olive oil, garlic, chilli flakes, smoked paprika, herbs and salt with hands, coating them well with the seasonings.
Spread them evenly on a sheet pan and bake for 30 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked through and caramelised the edges.
Serve hot with a herbed yogurt sauce (hung yogurt, lemon juice, finely chopped herbs, salt and a sprinkle of smoked paprika).
Double Tested is a fortnightly column on vegetarian cooking, highlighting a single ingredient prepared two ways. Nandita Iyer posts @saffrontrail on Instagram and X.