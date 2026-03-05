The best Women's Day brunches and menus in your city

Get your girl gang together for a laid-back Women’s Day in Goa — think easy conversations, sea views, and plenty of good food and drinks. Try the Mexican Burger and Chicken Cotadina Pizza with a New York–style crust, alongside signature favourites such as Chaap & Chokha and the Dynamo-style Aloo Tikki. Behind the bar, cocktails like The Spur, Bull’s Eyes and Calico – The Painted Horse keep the chatter going as the evening unfolds by the beach.

Where: Dynamo, Vagator Hilltop, Vagator, Goa.

View full Image Someplace Else, Mumbai.

Sign up for a Sunday brunch on Women’s Day with a special pink-themed menu. Begin with small plates such as truffle mushroom canapés, sushi and dim sums, followed by appetisers like pink hummus, crispy lotus stem, tandoori paneer and chicken tikka infused with beets. Mains feature penne alla rosa, dum biryani, Indian curries, Thai chilli basil chicken, and Asian dishes like hot garlic fish and oyster sauce chicken. Indulge in a selection of pastries and fruit platters for dessert.

Where: Someplace Else, Level 2, Jio World Drive, Maker Maxity, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

View full Image Gigi, Mumbai.

If you enjoy what's in season, this is a menu you'd like to book this weekend. The idea is to celebrate the diversity of seasonal ingredients and comfort of shared plates through some innovative flavours. Order a few plates, share them across the table and linger over easy conversations. Go for the Strawberry & Avocado Carpaccio, Wild Garlic Edamame Gyoza, Bok Choy Tobanjan Prawns and Strawberry Velvet Choux.

Where: Gigi, 14th Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai.

View full Image Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links.

Gather the women in your life for a fun brunch experience in Bengaluru this Women's Day. The menu brings together dishes such as burrata with slow-roasted tomato chutney and basil oil, Som Tam green papaya salad, and tandoori chicken with herb yogurt. There are hand-crafted pastas in Pomodoro, Alfredo or Pesto, and also Thai red coconut curry with jasmine rice. Enjoy the live stations, some fun with pottery and music.

Where: Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks, off Intermediate Ring Road, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Challaghatta, Bengaluru.

View full Image Kadak, ICONIQA.