Vintage Asia, the acclaimed Asian restaurant at JW Marriott Kolkata, celebrates Women’s Day with an exclusive two-day sit-down dinner curated by Bengaluru chef Mythrayie Iyer. This five-course culinary journey showcases regional ingredients, modern techniques, and bold flavors. For non-vegetarians, the experience begins with Pumpkin with puffed buckwheat and citrus rind, followed by Cured Shrimp with pomelo chili dressing, hyacinth beans, and black rice. The third course features Fried Bekti with mustard marigold Bandel cheese emulsion (a semi-hard cheese), jammy eggs, and kalonji. The main courses include Duck with panch phoron, braised black radish, arbi coconut, and charred fenugreek, and Lamb with raw papaya lentil, tomato chili leather, and poppy togarashi. For vegetarians, the meal commences with Curdled Milk & Turnip with pomelo chili dressing, batua hyacinth beans, and black rice, alongside Fried Avocado with mustard marigold Bandel cheese emulsion and kalonji. The vegetarian main courses are Charred Cabbage with panch phoron spices, braised black radish, arbi coconut, and charred fenugreek, and Oyster Mushroom with raw papaya lentil, tomato chili leather, and poppy togarashi. The dessert is an innovative creation featuring aubergine, pecan, apple, nolen gur (date palm jaggery), yogurt, and balsamic vinegar. This pop-up dining experience is scheduled for March 8 and 9.
Monkey Bar, the popular gastropub, has introduced a special cocktail menu crafted by five talented women from the city. Hair stylist Aanchal Morwani presents an Aperol Spritz mixed with Prosecco, actress Shruti Seth offers a refreshing non-alcoholic cocktail with citrus, mint, and kombucha, online media entrepreneur Shaan Khanna features a classic gin highball, host Freishia B creates a unique Negroni-Margarita fusion, and brand consultant Simer Motiani crafts an elderflower and citrus whisky cocktail. This special cocktail menu will be available for three weeks, starting March 8th.
Grand Mercure Bengaluru, Gopalan Mall, is hosting a special brunch and multi-cuisine dinner buffet for Women’s Day, offering a relaxed and elegant dining experience. The menus feature wholesome salads with nourishing ingredients like walnuts, pumpkin, and flaxseed. For an indulgent experience, guests can enjoy lemon-poached prawns, cheese platters, and hummus platters, complemented by Asian dishes such as Salmon Hosomaki and assorted sushi. Indian flavors take center stage with dishes like butter masala hot dogs (hot dogs topped with a rich butter chicken sauce), mutton keema kulchas, and Awadhi murg zafrani. The dessert selection includes Pineapple upside-down cake, Lychee Coconut Pistachio Crémeux, Strawberry-Orange White Chocolate Mousse, and many other decadent options.
