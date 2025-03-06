Weekend food plan: Women’s Day menus

Vintage Asia, JW Marriott Kolkata

Vintage Asia, the acclaimed Asian restaurant at JW Marriott Kolkata, celebrates Women’s Day with an exclusive two-day sit-down dinner curated by Bengaluru chef Mythrayie Iyer. This five-course culinary journey showcases regional ingredients, modern techniques, and bold flavors. For non-vegetarians, the experience begins with Pumpkin with puffed buckwheat and citrus rind, followed by Cured Shrimp with pomelo chili dressing, hyacinth beans, and black rice. The third course features Fried Bekti with mustard marigold Bandel cheese emulsion (a semi-hard cheese), jammy eggs, and kalonji. The main courses include Duck with panch phoron, braised black radish, arbi coconut, and charred fenugreek, and Lamb with raw papaya lentil, tomato chili leather, and poppy togarashi. For vegetarians, the meal commences with Curdled Milk & Turnip with pomelo chili dressing, batua hyacinth beans, and black rice, alongside Fried Avocado with mustard marigold Bandel cheese emulsion and kalonji. The vegetarian main courses are Charred Cabbage with panch phoron spices, braised black radish, arbi coconut, and charred fenugreek, and Oyster Mushroom with raw papaya lentil, tomato chili leather, and poppy togarashi. The dessert is an innovative creation featuring aubergine, pecan, apple, nolen gur (date palm jaggery), yogurt, and balsamic vinegar. This pop-up dining experience is scheduled for March 8 and 9.