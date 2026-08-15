How a 90-year-old kitchen grater travelled from Dhaka to Kolkata

In a refugee family there are stories we grow up listening to—stories of loss, resentment, friendships, hope, horror, courage, camaraderie, and anger. For us children of displaced people, family heirlooms are rare. What we inherit in abundance are stories, second-hand memories and trauma alike. Like our foremothers, we too must make a decision. At some point in our adult lives, we must look into our souls and choose: Which of these stories do we carry with us in life? And which ones do we leave behind? Do we move forward with their courage, resilience, generosity and kindness, or do we hold on to the prejudices and brooding anger?