World's best chef Rasmus Munk on the future of food
SummaryThe newly crowned world’s best chef, Rasmus Munk, talks biotech, the need to use waste streams and how to use gastronomy to change the world
It is called Space Bread. Feather light, thin and crisp like a golgappa and topped with Royal Belgian caviar. It looks crunchy but melts into nothingness on the tongue. This “bread" is made using a drop of aged soy sauce that’s been aerated and then freeze-dried.
The Space Bread is one of my many courses at a stunning tasting of food at chef Rasmus Munk’s Alchemist, a two-Michelin-Star restaurant in Copenhagen. It’s not the only memorable dish on my 25-course tasting menu. Over the course of four hours, Munk and his team bring out dishes that aren’t just delicious, but come with a message. The freeze-dried Nettle butterfly to indicate a potential protein source; the real-looking plastic in Plastic Fantastic, to talk about the large vortex of garbage patches in the ocean; and lamb’s brain in Food for Thought, which takes a normally discarded part and turns it into the star of the show.