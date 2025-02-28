World's best chef Rasmus Munk on the future of food

Spora’s focus areas are upcycling side streams (waste streams) from food and beverage industries, and creating alternative protein sources. The unifying base of all the experiments is a desire to offer an alternative that is delicious, and better than the existing one. “In the world of food technology, there is a need for new products that are driven by mouth feel, textures, temperatures and flavours. It needs to be better than the alternative, it needs to be sustainable, and scalable," he says. “We have to look at how to get more value out of things you normally just discard."