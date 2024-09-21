The endless ways to use zaatar—even in ‘upma’
SummaryThe herby, nutty spice can be used to spruce up salads, snacks, rasam
In many Indian homes, children are given a spoon of curd and sugar before they leave home for the exams, symbolising good wishes and an auspicious start. I was fascinated to know that there’s a similar practice in Middle Eastern cultures, where children are given zaatar before exams, which is believed to boost brain power and cognitive performance. Whether you believe in the connection between zaatar and exam performance or not, this undeniably ranks as one of the most flavourful, aromatic condiments, with endless culinary uses.