The endless ways to use zaatar—even in ‘upma’

When faced with a new ingredient or spice mix, it is best not to be too restrictive with the cuisine and let the inspiration flow from your favourite cuisines and dishes. That’s how you end up using the ingredient in a variety of ways and create newer versions of well-loved dishes. Forced fusion dishes are not something I like but adding a touch of a new spice, a new technique or a new combination of ingredients to an existing recipe makes the mundane creative. Think zaatar beyond Middle Eastern food, such as pasta sauce, zaatar-flavoured rasam, pizza smeared with zaatar and olive oil, topped with veggies and cheese, as a flavouring for breakfast eggs and so much more. The possibilities are endless.