Zanzibar pizza, a must-have at the Forodhani Night Market, bears little resemblance to its Italian namesake. Instead, it is a thin parcel of dough filled with an assortment of stuffings, from minced meat, seafood and vegetables to eggs, cheese and mayonnaise. Folded into a square and pan-fried until golden brown, it is usually eaten with a side of ketchup. The dish is believed to have originated from murtabak, a stuffed pancake popular in parts of the Arabian Peninsula, including Saudi Arabia and Yemen.