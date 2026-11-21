Upon arriving in Zanzibar, I make a beeline for the Forodhani Night Market in Stone Town, the UNESCO-listed historic centre, where the air is redolent with the aroma of grilled meat and fresh seafood. Vendors call out with skewered shrimps, lobster and octopus. But my eyes wander restlessly until they land on the woman serving a dish I have been eager to try—urojo, a beloved street food soup.
She ladles a generous helping of thick yellow broth over a mishmash of boiled potatoes, lentil fritters, cassava flakes, boiled egg, meat skewers and coconut chutney, before handing it to me in an aluminium cup. Tangy, spicy, crunchy and comforting, every spoonful of urojo seems to tell a different story of the island nation’s multicultural past.
Flavours shaped by history
Centuries ago, Indian merchants brought bhajias and kachoris to Zanzibar. The skewered meat, or mishkaki, came from Oman, while the cassava shavings called muhogo crisps are undeniably East African. The broth made with chickpea flour and turmeric reminds me of Gujarati kadhi, albeit with a coastal twist of raw mangoes and tamarind.
Aptly nicknamed Zanzibar mix, urojo is more than just a popular street snack. Like many other dishes, it is an edible record of Zanzibar's history, reflecting centuries of trade, migration and cultural exchange between East Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian subcontinent.
It is hard to separate Zanzibar's cuisine from its geography. Located in East Africa off the coast of mainland Tanzania, the Zanzibar Archipelago once occupied a strategic position along several Indian Ocean trade routes, attracting traders and colonists from South Asia, the Middle East and beyond.
Indian merchants from Maharashtra and Gujarat, and Persia's Shiraz region began arriving here as early as the 1st century. In the 16th century, the Portuguese took control. Later, Omani aristocrats ruled the archipelago and established the Sultanate of Zanzibar. In the 19th century, the island became a prominent trading hub, growing into one of the world's leading clove producers and earning the nickname of Spice Island.
Trade and migration gradually transformed Zanzibar into a cosmopolitan society. Merchants came not only in search of spices, ivory, textiles and porcelain, but also brought their languages, rituals, customs and culinary practices.
“This cosmopolitan culture became the source of our delicious meals,” says Shara Khamis, who was born on the island in 1964 and now runs Tangawizi Bistro Cooking Class. “We have incorporated dishes, ingredients and cooking styles from India, Oman, Portugal and mainland Africa.” The result is a cuisine that feels familiar to outsiders and tourists yet remains distinctly Zanzibari.
From Indian delicacies to Middle Eastern favourites
If urojo is the ultimate representation of Zanzibar's culinary diversity, several other dishes also demonstrate how deeply Indian and Arabic food traditions are imbued into everyday cooking.
Zanzibar’s curries and rice dishes display a strong Indian influence. “Our gravies are infused with a lot of spices,” says Anjam Hassan, a local tour guide specialising in historical and cultural excursions. “Of course, I cannot forget the Indian-inspired pilau and biryani, which we love to have during weddings and celebrations.”
Zanzibari pilau is a fragrant rice dish made with basmati rice, meat, chopped onions, and whole and ground spices. It is served with a side of kachumbari, a refreshing salad of tomatoes, onions and chillies. While the dish shares similarities with the Indian pulao, local variations often incorporate seafood and coconut milk, giving it a distinctly coastal flavour.
“Kachoris and samosas also came with Indian merchants,” says Hassan, pointing to the snacks counter at Lukmaan Restaurant in Stone Town. “We love them with chai ya tangawizi or spiced ginger tea.”