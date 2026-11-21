Upon arriving in Zanzibar, I make a beeline for the Forodhani Night Market in Stone Town, the UNESCO-listed historic centre, where the air is redolent with the aroma of grilled meat and fresh seafood. Vendors call out with skewered shrimps, lobster and octopus. But my eyes wander restlessly until they land on the woman serving a dish I have been eager to try—urojo, a beloved street food soup.