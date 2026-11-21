Upon arriving in Zanzibar, I make a beeline for the Forodhani Night Market in Stone Town, the UNESCO-listed historic centre, where the air is redolent with the aroma of grilled meat and fresh seafood. Vendors call out with skewered shrimps, lobster and octopus. But my eyes wander restlessly until they land on the woman serving a dish I have been eager to try—urojo, a beloved street food soup.
Upon arriving in Zanzibar, I make a beeline for the Forodhani Night Market in Stone Town, the UNESCO-listed historic centre, where the air is redolent with the aroma of grilled meat and fresh seafood. Vendors call out with skewered shrimps, lobster and octopus. But my eyes wander restlessly until they land on the woman serving a dish I have been eager to try—urojo, a beloved street food soup.
She ladles a generous helping of thick yellow broth over a mishmash of boiled potatoes, lentil fritters, cassava flakes, boiled egg, meat skewers and coconut chutney, before handing it to me in an aluminium cup. Tangy, spicy, crunchy and comforting, every spoonful of urojo seems to tell a different story of the island nation’s multicultural past.
She ladles a generous helping of thick yellow broth over a mishmash of boiled potatoes, lentil fritters, cassava flakes, boiled egg, meat skewers and coconut chutney, before handing it to me in an aluminium cup. Tangy, spicy, crunchy and comforting, every spoonful of urojo seems to tell a different story of the island nation’s multicultural past.
Flavours shaped by history
Centuries ago, Indian merchants brought bhajias and kachoris to Zanzibar. The skewered meat, or mishkaki, came from Oman, while the cassava shavings called muhogo crisps are undeniably East African. The broth made with chickpea flour and turmeric reminds me of Gujarati kadhi, albeit with a coastal twist of raw mangoes and tamarind.
Aptly nicknamed Zanzibar mix, urojo is more than just a popular street snack. Like many other dishes, it is an edible record of Zanzibar's history, reflecting centuries of trade, migration and cultural exchange between East Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian subcontinent.
It is hard to separate Zanzibar's cuisine from its geography. Located in East Africa off the coast of mainland Tanzania, the Zanzibar Archipelago once occupied a strategic position along several Indian Ocean trade routes, attracting traders and colonists from South Asia, the Middle East and beyond.
Indian merchants from Maharashtra and Gujarat, and Persia's Shiraz region began arriving here as early as the 1st century. In the 16th century, the Portuguese took control. Later, Omani aristocrats ruled the archipelago and established the Sultanate of Zanzibar. In the 19th century, the island became a prominent trading hub, growing into one of the world's leading clove producers and earning the nickname of Spice Island.
Trade and migration gradually transformed Zanzibar into a cosmopolitan society. Merchants came not only in search of spices, ivory, textiles and porcelain, but also brought their languages, rituals, customs and culinary practices.
“This cosmopolitan culture became the source of our delicious meals,” says Shara Khamis, who was born on the island in 1964 and now runs Tangawizi Bistro Cooking Class. “We have incorporated dishes, ingredients and cooking styles from India, Oman, Portugal and mainland Africa.” The result is a cuisine that feels familiar to outsiders and tourists yet remains distinctly Zanzibari.
From Indian delicacies to Middle Eastern favourites
If urojo is the ultimate representation of Zanzibar's culinary diversity, several other dishes also demonstrate how deeply Indian and Arabic food traditions are imbued into everyday cooking.
Zanzibar’s curries and rice dishes display a strong Indian influence. “Our gravies are infused with a lot of spices,” says Anjam Hassan, a local tour guide specialising in historical and cultural excursions. “Of course, I cannot forget the Indian-inspired pilau and biryani, which we love to have during weddings and celebrations.”
Zanzibari pilau is a fragrant rice dish made with basmati rice, meat, chopped onions, and whole and ground spices. It is served with a side of kachumbari, a refreshing salad of tomatoes, onions and chillies. While the dish shares similarities with the Indian pulao, local variations often incorporate seafood and coconut milk, giving it a distinctly coastal flavour.
“Kachoris and samosas also came with Indian merchants,” says Hassan, pointing to the snacks counter at Lukmaan Restaurant in Stone Town. “We love them with chai ya tangawizi or spiced ginger tea.”
After picking up a bag of crispy vegetable samosas, I follow Hassan to Jaws Corner, a quiet plaza in the middle of the old town that doubles as the city’s unofficial social hub. As evening falls, locals gather to talk about life, politics and football, while the irresistible aroma of roadside meat skewers roasting over glowing charcoal fills the air. Locally known as mishkaki, these bite-sized cubes of marinated chicken, mutton and beef are the Swahili variant of the Omani mishkak and the Lebanese shish taouk.
Zanzibar pizza, a must-have at the Forodhani Night Market, bears little resemblance to its Italian namesake. Instead, it is a thin parcel of dough filled with an assortment of stuffings, from minced meat, seafood and vegetables to eggs, cheese and mayonnaise. Folded into a square and pan-fried until golden brown, it is usually eaten with a side of ketchup. The dish is believed to have originated from murtabak, a stuffed pancake popular in parts of the Arabian Peninsula, including Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
Even Zanzibar's breads have stories of their own. The flaky mkate wa kusukuma, or the East African layered flatbread, reminds me of India's Malabar parotta, while the sesame-topped mkate wa ufuta is strikingly similar to the Arabic pita.
Flavours of the Swahili coast
Despite the unmistakable Indian and Arab influences, I soon realise that Zanzibar’s cuisine is not simply an extension of either. Its unique character comes from how seamlessly these traditions have melded into the indigenous ingredients and flavours of the Swahili coast.
Plantain, coconut, yams, cassava and other root vegetables are central to local cooking. Seafood is equally important. “They are all made into savoury dishes by adding turmeric, cinnamon, pepper and other spices, which provide an additional depth of flavour,” says Hassan.
“East African dishes still remain at the heart of Zanzibari food,” says Khamis, whose favourite dish is a green banana stew originating from the island of Ngazidja in the Comoros. It is cooked in a spiced onion, garlic and tomato base.
Hassan, on the other hand, loves starting his day with mandazi, the soft, pillow-shaped East African doughnuts. “Often flavoured with cardamom, these doughnuts are another reminder of how local foods adapted to influences from abroad,” adds Hassan.
Perhaps that is what makes Zanzibar’s cuisine so appealing. It is not simply the number of cultures that have contributed to it. Instead, it is how these influences have merged over centuries and found common ground in the island’s kitchens. Khamis says, “Our food brings together the diverse communities that inhabit Zanzibar, and holds everyone together. And that's the beauty of it.”
Soumya Gayatri is a food and travel journalist based in Riyadh.