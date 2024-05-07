Warm breads, strawberry sloffen hearts at a Dutch bakery in Kochi
SummaryThe bakery Zera Noya in Kochi, run by Dutch expat baker Sarah Lisa, serves meringue cookies, cinnamon rolls and lattice-top appeltaart
Across the street from Fort Kochi’s historic parade ground is a whitewashed gate engraved with a monogram—a large V carrying a smaller O and C on its two arms. It stands for Vereenigde Oost-Indische Compagnie or the Dutch East India Trading Company. Between the Portuguese, who arrived in Kochi (then Cochin), in 1500, to trade in spices, and eventually occupied it, and the British, who took control of Fort Kochi in 1795, it was the Dutch that ruled the Queen of the Arabian Sea for 132 years. Fort Kochi, a palimpsest of colonial memories, is strewn with remnants of its Dutch past—Dutch-era buildings with clay-tiled gable roof, street names like Burgher Street and Rose Street (Rozenstraat) and Peter Celli Street and the now elusive breudher, a ceremonial, nutmeg-scented sweet bread-meets-cake that traces its lineage to the Dutch. Once, a culinary highlight of Fort Kochi the breudher, also called Dutch cake, is hard to come by. A couple of old bakeries still bake it but locals will tell you that they are only a shadow of the original.
But Kochi now has a quaint little bakery rolling out Dutch treats - an array of brood and banket (Dutch for bread and pastries). There’s everything from slof which is an open-faced cookie-cake filled with almond paste, and layered with homemade pastry cream, fresh strawberries and a vanilla glaze made with vanilla bean, to lattice-top appeltaart.