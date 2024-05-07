Warm breads, strawberry sloffen hearts at a Dutch bakery in Kochi

In addition to sweet bakes, the menu has savoury items including puffs and stuffed croissants. There are buttery puffs or pastry parcels filled with minced beef subtly flavoured with a Dutch-style mix of spices and herbs and chicken laced with satésaus or satay sauce that entered the Dutch kitchen during Netherland's colonial occupation of Indonesia. “Puffs, or rather the local variant, are big in Kerala and people are used to a version with spicy stuffing. The local ones also come cheap. I face a lot of questions and some criticism for my puffs that are a far cry from the ones people are used to," says Sarah. She is not quite ready to Indianise her offerings. But sometimes she has had to make a few compromises. Take for instance, the cinnamon braids (or rolls) here. The Dutch version of the cinnamon rolls or Zeeuwse Bolussen—made by rolling rich yeast dough in cinnamon-sugar and drizzled with citron and syrup—are believed to have been born in the Jewish kitchens of Dutch Zeeland. “But most people found the original recipe too doughy and chewy. So said it was too sticky, or even raw," she says. So Sarah replaced the original recipe for the Zeeuwse Bolussen dough with a brioche dough.