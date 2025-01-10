Zero-proof drinks for Dry January

Temperance in the world of cocktails implies drinking with restraint or in moderation. Bartender Pawan Rawat chanced upon the word while crafting the menu for the new bar Hitchens in Mumbai, and adopted it as the name for the zero-proof drinks section. Zero-proof drinks are buzz-free choices for guests with dietary restrictions, and can be either creative mocktails or drinks based on cocktail recipes minus the booze. While there are takers for zero-proof drinks through the year, Dry January, a month-long campaign when people resolve to avoid alcohol in an effort to make healthier choices in the new year, is the time when demand really spikes.