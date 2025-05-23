India's bars get creative with zero-proof drinks
SummaryAs the sober curious movement grows, bars are innovating with regional ingredients and fermentation to craft sophisticated alcohol-free menus
How hard is it to find a good mocktail in a city like Mumbai? The answer is a struggle, as I inevitably learned. As someone who has always been a teetotaller, my biggest conundrum while dining out is to find a balanced, non-alcoholic drink. Most restaurants and bars tend to list the usual variety of tried and tested beverages like fresh lime soda, iced teas, virgin mojito or for the sake of nostalgia, pina colada—which get boring.