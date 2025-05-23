India's bars get creative with zero-proof drinks

At Masque, in Mumbai, seasonality is one of the mainstays of the beverage programme, which extends to non-alcoholic pairings. Head mixologist Ankush Gamre says they usually ask guests their flavour preference and then build the drink from there. “Currently, a summer favourite is mango kombucha, where we use mango peel trimmings," he says. During the monsoon, the restaurant switches to ingredients like roselle and mint, and also makes batches of tepache, a Mexican fermented drink using pineapple skin. “We get the best variety of pineapples from July to September, and come winter, we try to introduce drinks with ingredients like pomelo," he says. “Increasingly, people are keen to know about the ingredients going into their drinks. They even tell us how they’d like us to sweeten them with agave nectar, honey, stevia or other sweeteners."