Follow the wok and sizzle to these ‘zi char’ stalls in Singapore

What happens when a breakfast cereal is tossed with butter, curry leaves, chillies and prawns in a hot wok until everything turns golden and crisp? Some might call it experimental. But Nestum, the multigrain breakfast flake in Singaporean households, has played a key role in the making of cereal prawns—a fixture on zi char menus across the city today.
Zi char (also tze char) is the combination of two words in Singaporean-Hokkien (a Chinese dialect brought by early immigrants from China), where zi means cook and char is fry. In Singapore, zi char stalls roughly date back to 1970s-80s, drawing cues from the more common hawker-style fare and Chinese family restaurants. More than the food, the highlight of the experience is the communal style of eating—sharing plates and sampling of over a dozen dishes, all cooked to order in a large wok. Diners queue up for seafood, meat, vegetables, noodles, rice, soups and claypot dishes.
Today, what defines Singapore’s zi char culture are the many vibrant, unconventional flavour combinations that these eateries excel at. One of the most beloved of them, and popular among tourists and locals alike, is Keng Eng Kee Seafood (KEK), founded in 1970, and run by the third-generation Liew family.
This weekend, KEK is cooking at a pop-up in Bengaluru, at the popular Malaysian eatery Kopitiam Lah. Chef Wayne Liew and his brother and managing director Paul, plan to showcase some of their signature dishes, including moonlight horfun, a dish of silky flat noodles finished with a raw egg stirred through tableside, and coffee pork—sweet, sticky and savoury ribs glazed with coffee.
For a taste of zi char fare beyond KEK, the brothers pick some of their favourite spots in Singapore.
HEY KEE SEAFOOD
Known for its Hong Kong/Cantonese-style of zi char, Hey Kee “offers visitors the diversity of Chinese cooking in Singapore,” says Paul. The mosaic floors, vintage red chairs and celebrity posters add to the nostalgic charm. The live seafood tanks are a bonus. Classics include Claypot Seafood Porridge with Live Tiger Prawn, stewed Crab Bee Hoon and Temple Chicken.