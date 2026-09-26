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Follow the wok and sizzle to these ‘zi char’ stalls in Singapore

Rituparna Roy
2 min read26 Sep 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Moonlight horfun at KEK Seafood; and (right) chef Wayne Liew.
Moonlight horfun at KEK Seafood; and (right) chef Wayne Liew.
Summary

From sweet and savoury pork ribs glazed with coffee to crispy prawns tossed with cereal mixture, the hot and smoky stir-fried dishes offer a taste of modest, communal and home-style cooking in the city

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What happens when a breakfast cereal is tossed with butter, curry leaves, chillies and prawns in a hot wok until everything turns golden and crisp? Some might call it experimental. But Nestum, the multigrain breakfast flake in Singaporean households, has played a key role in the making of cereal prawns—a fixture on zi char menus across the city today.

What happens when a breakfast cereal is tossed with butter, curry leaves, chillies and prawns in a hot wok until everything turns golden and crisp? Some might call it experimental. But Nestum, the multigrain breakfast flake in Singaporean households, has played a key role in the making of cereal prawns—a fixture on zi char menus across the city today.

Zi char (also tze char) is the combination of two words in Singaporean-Hokkien (a Chinese dialect brought by early immigrants from China), where zi means cook and char is fry. In Singapore, zi char stalls roughly date back to 1970s-80s, drawing cues from the more common hawker-style fare and Chinese family restaurants. More than the food, the highlight of the experience is the communal style of eating—sharing plates and sampling of over a dozen dishes, all cooked to order in a large wok. Diners queue up for seafood, meat, vegetables, noodles, rice, soups and claypot dishes.

Zi char (also tze char) is the combination of two words in Singaporean-Hokkien (a Chinese dialect brought by early immigrants from China), where zi means cook and char is fry. In Singapore, zi char stalls roughly date back to 1970s-80s, drawing cues from the more common hawker-style fare and Chinese family restaurants. More than the food, the highlight of the experience is the communal style of eating—sharing plates and sampling of over a dozen dishes, all cooked to order in a large wok. Diners queue up for seafood, meat, vegetables, noodles, rice, soups and claypot dishes.

Today, what defines Singapore’s zi char culture are the many vibrant, unconventional flavour combinations that these eateries excel at. One of the most beloved of them, and popular among tourists and locals alike, is Keng Eng Kee Seafood (KEK), founded in 1970, and run by the third-generation Liew family.

This weekend, KEK is cooking at a pop-up in Bengaluru, at the popular Malaysian eatery Kopitiam Lah. Chef Wayne Liew and his brother and managing director Paul, plan to showcase some of their signature dishes, including moonlight horfun, a dish of silky flat noodles finished with a raw egg stirred through tableside, and coffee pork—sweet, sticky and savoury ribs glazed with coffee.

For a taste of zi char fare beyond KEK, the brothers pick some of their favourite spots in Singapore.

Also Read | Hoi An beyond the ‘banh mi’

HEY KEE SEAFOOD

Known for its Hong Kong/Cantonese-style of zi char, Hey Kee “offers visitors the diversity of Chinese cooking in Singapore,” says Paul. The mosaic floors, vintage red chairs and celebrity posters add to the nostalgic charm. The live seafood tanks are a bonus. Classics include Claypot Seafood Porridge with Live Tiger Prawn, stewed Crab Bee Hoon and Temple Chicken.

NEW STATION SNACK BAR

This is a casual, no-frills old-school spot that has been around for three decades. Situated in the Orchard Road shopping district, it is especially known for Salted Egg Pork Rice, which features crispy chunks of pork in a rich savoury egg sauce. The brothers call it “good wok-cooked food that people can enjoy together in a relaxed setting”.

TANG KAY KEE FISH HEAD BEE HOON

A historic fourth-generation heritage hawker stall loved for its traditional Cantonese fish broth. The stall serves innovative rice bowls to the office crowd for lunch, while returning to classic, wok-fired communal dishes by night.

ZAI SHUN CURRY FISH HEAD

Operating out of an everyday coffee shop, it is a Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarde eatery is famed for its authentic teochew porridge served along with side dishes such as preserved vegetables, salted duck egg and salt fish, and an exceptional variety of wild, fresh-caught steamed fish.

Also Read | A chef's guide to Khmer food in Cambodia
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Meet the Author

Rituparna Roy

Rituparna Roy is a features writer based in Mumbai with close to two decades of experience in print Read more

and digital media. She began her career on the news desk at DNA newspaper in Pune, followed by stints at Times Internet Ltd and the digital food platform India Food Network in Mumbai. She has been writing about food for over a decade, and as a freelance writer has contributed to Indian and international publications such as The Hindu, BBC Travel, Conde Nast Traveller India, Roads & Kingdoms, Eater and Bon Appétit, before joining Mint Lounge full-time in 2025. Her interests lie in exploring the cultural significance of food, its origin stories and the ways in which they influence how we eat. She is curious about India's evolving dining landscape and the chefs driving culinary innovation. Her essay on “Food, Memory and Migration” has been published in the book “Food, Culture and Society in India” by Berghahn Books. Currently, she oversees the editorial strategy for the food section of Mint Lounge. Her vacations are almost always centred around food, and guided by what locals eat.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodFollow the wok and sizzle to these ‘zi char’ stalls in Singapore

Follow the wok and sizzle to these ‘zi char’ stalls in Singapore

Rituparna Roy
2 min read26 Sep 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Moonlight horfun at KEK Seafood; and (right) chef Wayne Liew.
Moonlight horfun at KEK Seafood; and (right) chef Wayne Liew.
Summary

From sweet and savoury pork ribs glazed with coffee to crispy prawns tossed with cereal mixture, the hot and smoky stir-fried dishes offer a taste of modest, communal and home-style cooking in the city

Gift this article

What happens when a breakfast cereal is tossed with butter, curry leaves, chillies and prawns in a hot wok until everything turns golden and crisp? Some might call it experimental. But Nestum, the multigrain breakfast flake in Singaporean households, has played a key role in the making of cereal prawns—a fixture on zi char menus across the city today.

What happens when a breakfast cereal is tossed with butter, curry leaves, chillies and prawns in a hot wok until everything turns golden and crisp? Some might call it experimental. But Nestum, the multigrain breakfast flake in Singaporean households, has played a key role in the making of cereal prawns—a fixture on zi char menus across the city today.

Zi char (also tze char) is the combination of two words in Singaporean-Hokkien (a Chinese dialect brought by early immigrants from China), where zi means cook and char is fry. In Singapore, zi char stalls roughly date back to 1970s-80s, drawing cues from the more common hawker-style fare and Chinese family restaurants. More than the food, the highlight of the experience is the communal style of eating—sharing plates and sampling of over a dozen dishes, all cooked to order in a large wok. Diners queue up for seafood, meat, vegetables, noodles, rice, soups and claypot dishes.

Zi char (also tze char) is the combination of two words in Singaporean-Hokkien (a Chinese dialect brought by early immigrants from China), where zi means cook and char is fry. In Singapore, zi char stalls roughly date back to 1970s-80s, drawing cues from the more common hawker-style fare and Chinese family restaurants. More than the food, the highlight of the experience is the communal style of eating—sharing plates and sampling of over a dozen dishes, all cooked to order in a large wok. Diners queue up for seafood, meat, vegetables, noodles, rice, soups and claypot dishes.

Today, what defines Singapore’s zi char culture are the many vibrant, unconventional flavour combinations that these eateries excel at. One of the most beloved of them, and popular among tourists and locals alike, is Keng Eng Kee Seafood (KEK), founded in 1970, and run by the third-generation Liew family.

This weekend, KEK is cooking at a pop-up in Bengaluru, at the popular Malaysian eatery Kopitiam Lah. Chef Wayne Liew and his brother and managing director Paul, plan to showcase some of their signature dishes, including moonlight horfun, a dish of silky flat noodles finished with a raw egg stirred through tableside, and coffee pork—sweet, sticky and savoury ribs glazed with coffee.

For a taste of zi char fare beyond KEK, the brothers pick some of their favourite spots in Singapore.

Also Read | Hoi An beyond the ‘banh mi’

HEY KEE SEAFOOD

Known for its Hong Kong/Cantonese-style of zi char, Hey Kee “offers visitors the diversity of Chinese cooking in Singapore,” says Paul. The mosaic floors, vintage red chairs and celebrity posters add to the nostalgic charm. The live seafood tanks are a bonus. Classics include Claypot Seafood Porridge with Live Tiger Prawn, stewed Crab Bee Hoon and Temple Chicken.

NEW STATION SNACK BAR

This is a casual, no-frills old-school spot that has been around for three decades. Situated in the Orchard Road shopping district, it is especially known for Salted Egg Pork Rice, which features crispy chunks of pork in a rich savoury egg sauce. The brothers call it “good wok-cooked food that people can enjoy together in a relaxed setting”.

TANG KAY KEE FISH HEAD BEE HOON

A historic fourth-generation heritage hawker stall loved for its traditional Cantonese fish broth. The stall serves innovative rice bowls to the office crowd for lunch, while returning to classic, wok-fired communal dishes by night.

ZAI SHUN CURRY FISH HEAD

Operating out of an everyday coffee shop, it is a Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarde eatery is famed for its authentic teochew porridge served along with side dishes such as preserved vegetables, salted duck egg and salt fish, and an exceptional variety of wild, fresh-caught steamed fish.

Also Read | A chef's guide to Khmer food in Cambodia
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rituparna Roy

Rituparna Roy is a features writer based in Mumbai with close to two decades of experience in print Read more

and digital media. She began her career on the news desk at DNA newspaper in Pune, followed by stints at Times Internet Ltd and the digital food platform India Food Network in Mumbai. She has been writing about food for over a decade, and as a freelance writer has contributed to Indian and international publications such as The Hindu, BBC Travel, Conde Nast Traveller India, Roads & Kingdoms, Eater and Bon Appétit, before joining Mint Lounge full-time in 2025. Her interests lie in exploring the cultural significance of food, its origin stories and the ways in which they influence how we eat. She is curious about India's evolving dining landscape and the chefs driving culinary innovation. Her essay on “Food, Memory and Migration” has been published in the book “Food, Culture and Society in India” by Berghahn Books. Currently, she oversees the editorial strategy for the food section of Mint Lounge. Her vacations are almost always centred around food, and guided by what locals eat.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodFollow the wok and sizzle to these ‘zi char’ stalls in Singapore
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