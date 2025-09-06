The ultimate vegetarian food guide to Zurich
Switzerland may be known for cheese and chocolate, but Zurich is emerging as Europe’s most exciting vegetarian capital, and the options are as exciting
Dal, paneer, chole, naan, rice, samosa, raita, chutney, pickle, papad…the spread before me feels like home. For a moment, I forget I’m in Zurich.
The surprise is even greater when I learn this isn’t just one of the city’s most popular restaurants, but also the world’s oldest continuously running vegetarian eatery. Founded in 1898, Haus Hiltl has been recognised by Guinness World Records, and today serves over 100 vegetarian and vegan dishes blending Indian, Asian, Mediterranean, and Swiss cuisines.
I pile varied items on my plate: salad and pasta, humus and greens, rice and curries, and, everyone’s favourite, the lip-smacking jalapeno poppers. I make my way to the weighing scales before my table. For at Hiltl, one must pay by weight – a strategy formulated to reduce food wastage that’s all so common at buffets worldwide.