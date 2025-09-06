The ultimate vegetarian food guide to Zurich

The surprise is even greater when I learn this isn’t just one of the city’s most popular restaurants, but also the world’s oldest continuously running vegetarian eatery. Founded in 1898, Haus Hiltl has been recognised by Guinness World Records, and today serves over 100 vegetarian and vegan dishes blending Indian, Asian, Mediterranean, and Swiss cuisines.

I pile varied items on my plate: salad and pasta, humus and greens, rice and curries, and, everyone’s favourite, the lip-smacking jalapeno poppers. I make my way to the weighing scales before my table. For at Hiltl, one must pay by weight – a strategy formulated to reduce food wastage that’s all so common at buffets worldwide.

The menu gives me details about this ever-crowded eatery. But for a German tailor’s illness, Zurich would not have one of its most enduring dining institutions. Ambrosius Hiltl was diagnosed with severe rheumatoid arthritis in the late 1890s, and told to give up meat. He stumbled into the city’s only vegetarian café, derisively nicknamed the “root bunker". When the diet aided his recovery, and he ended up marrying the café’s cook, Martha Gneupel, in 1904, took over the business, and renamed it Haus Hiltl.

The restaurant gained international flavour in 1951, when Ambrosius’ daughter-in-law Margrith returned from Delhi with bags of spices and introduced Indian dishes to Zurich. Soon Indian dignitaries, including Prime Minister Morarji Desai, became regulars.

Today, the world’s oldest continuously running vegetarian restaurant is also a symbol of Zurich’s early embrace of meat-free dining.

Hiltl is just the beginning. Zurich has quietly become one of Europe’s most exciting destinations for plant-based dining as more and more Swiss people identify as vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian.

According to a report by think-tank Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute (GDI), per capita meat consumption in the country fell from 64.4 kg in 1980 to 47.3 kg in 2020. Companies are responding to this meatless shift. Swiss retailers such as Coop and Migros are launching new plant-based products, and Burger King runs two vegetarian locations in Switzerland.

The rise in the flexitarian population - over 58% of Swiss said they are consciously reducing their meat intake in a Coop survey - has translated into a boom in vegetarian restaurants.

Beyond Hiltl, Zurich’s plant-based dining spans the spectrum, going from fine-dining restaurants to quick, flavourful street eats.

Vegetable-centric fine dining

Tucked into a side street in Zurich’s Old Town, Neue Taverne has rewritten the city’s fine dining playbook by making vegetables the “stars of the plate". Listed in the Michelin Guide, the restaurant offers seasonal menus where everyday ingredients are transformed into haute cuisine — smoked beetroot with horseradish, roasted kohlrabi with hazelnut cream, or elegant small plates designed for sharing. “We’re happy to work with cabbage and pumpkins, turnips and celery. Seasonal vegetables are always the main characters in our dishes," says chef Fabian Fuchs. Its minimalist interiors echo its philosophy: let the produce shine, without unnecessary embellishment.

Vegan dining with a contemporary twist

Named after the Zurich dialect word for “lion," LOI is set within the historic Löwenbräukunst-Areal near Escher-Wyss-Platz, a former brewery now reborn as a cultural hub. This newer entrant on Zurich’s dining scene takes a stylish yet approachable approach to vegan cuisine, with globally inspired dishes like mushroom ragù pasta, jackfruit bao buns, and avocado chocolate mousse. Its playful menus and contemporary setting have made it a favourite among younger diners and travellers seeking a casual but creative plant-based meal.

Street food gets a makeover

What began in 2018 as Mirko and Beppe’s food truck has grown into Veganitas, a mission-driven brand showing that vegan food can be as flavour-packed as it is sustainable. It now has outlets in Zurich, Bern, and Lucerne, plus a production kitchen in Kemptthal. Famous for its vegan kebabs and burgers, it also serves inventive wraps and bowls with bold, street-inspired flavours. Choose a pita with seitan/tempeh/falafel and fresh veggies, and end with a sweet something: cinnamon roll, peanut butter cheesecake, lotus banana muffin, or a chocolate chip cookie. Veganitas is one of Zurich’s most accessible vegan eateries — ideal for a quick lunch between sightseeing stops or a late-night bite.

Seasonal storytelling through plants

In his mid-twenties, restaurateur Tobias Hoesli opened Marktküche near Zurich’s Bäckeranlage park, quickly earning 15 Gault Millau points — all without meat, eggs, or milk. Today, Marktküche is a jewel in Zurich’s plant-based crown. It specialises in seasonal vegan tasting menus, with dishes such as Jerusalem artichoke with truffle foam, fermented carrot tartare, and delicate plant-based desserts. Biodynamic wines complement the courses, making Marktküche a showcase of just how refined vegan dining can be.

Plant-based with Mediterranean flair

Kle, a local gem on Zweierstrasse, blends Mediterranean spirit with Zurich’s evolving plant-based scene. Helmed by Spanish-Moroccan chef Zineb Hattab, who trained under chef Massimo Bottura, the restaurant blends seasonal Swiss produce with Mediterranean influences. Expect mezze-style small plates, pumpkin gnocchi with sage, or summer tomatoes paired with vegan labneh. A Michelin Green Star underscores its commitment to sustainability, making Kle as responsible as it is delicious.

A taste of India

Zurich offers a few options for Indian travellers and expats hungry for a taste of home. Global South Indian chain Saravanaa Bhavan has a branch in the city centre and serves up crisp dosas, idlis and sambhar. For other South Indian flavours, The South Indian dishes up Chettinad curries, uthappams, lemon rice, and coconut-rich stews. For a complete feast, Thali House serves a vegetarian thali laden with dals, curries, breads, rice, and condiments — a satisfying taste of India in the heart of Switzerland.

