The ultimate vegetarian food guide to Zurich

What began in 2018 as Mirko and Beppe’s food truck has grown into Veganitas, a mission-driven brand showing that vegan food can be as flavour-packed as it is sustainable. It now has outlets in Zurich, Bern, and Lucerne, plus a production kitchen in Kemptthal. Famous for its vegan kebabs and burgers, it also serves inventive wraps and bowls with bold, street-inspired flavours. Choose a pita with seitan/tempeh/falafel and fresh veggies, and end with a sweet something: cinnamon roll, peanut butter cheesecake, lotus banana muffin, or a chocolate chip cookie. Veganitas is one of Zurich’s most accessible vegan eateries — ideal for a quick lunch between sightseeing stops or a late-night bite.