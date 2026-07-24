Geetanjali Shree's new collection of stories is woven with magic and memories

Exquisite details

The snakes in And I Saw Myself Running remind the narrator of something he’s trying his best to ignore: despite his carefully observed ideological distance, he is the second coming of his grandfather. It is the “appointment in Samarra” that none of us can avoid—we inevitably turn into a shinier facsimile of our parents (and/or grandparents), especially if we go out of our way to avoid this. One of the abiding themes of Shree’s work is grown-up children learning to see their parents as full, flawed individuals and vice-versa. As Rockwell notes in the translator’s note, several stories feature complex elderly characters, whether it is the enigmatic old lady in the titular story, or the grandfather in And I Saw Myself Running, or the mother of March, Ma and Sakura.