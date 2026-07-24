Geetanjali Shree's new collection of stories is woven with magic and memories

There’s a moment in the beginning of the titular story in Geetanjali Shree’s collection Once Elephants Lived Here (translated into English by Daisy Rockwell) where the narrator breaks the fourth wall to describe their storytelling method. “I know this is no way to tell a story, to tell the ending so soon, but for one thing, I haven’t come around to this business of clear divisions. I find it more attractive when there’s no clear shape; no sequential steps, like first this, next this, and next that, then the end.” Like Vladimir Nabokov beginning his masterpiece Pale Fire (1962) with a (fictional) foreword about the eponymous book-within-the-book, this passage is Shree using both fiction and metafiction to make a provocative literary argument.
There’s a moment in the beginning of the titular story in Geetanjali Shree’s collection Once Elephants Lived Here (translated into English by Daisy Rockwell) where the narrator breaks the fourth wall to describe their storytelling method. “I know this is no way to tell a story, to tell the ending so soon, but for one thing, I haven’t come around to this business of clear divisions. I find it more attractive when there’s no clear shape; no sequential steps, like first this, next this, and next that, then the end.” Like Vladimir Nabokov beginning his masterpiece Pale Fire (1962) with a (fictional) foreword about the eponymous book-within-the-book, this passage is Shree using both fiction and metafiction to make a provocative literary argument.
First published in Hindi in 2012 as Yahaan Haathi Rehte Thay, this collection of 11 short stories sees Shree at her inventive, exhilarating best. Readers familiar with her novels like Tirohit ("Disappeared"), Ret-Samadhi (Tomb of Sand) and Hamaara Sheher Us Baras (Our City That Year), the last two also translated into English by Rockwell, will find several of the author’s recurring themes and preoccupations here, arguably in even more crystalline manifestations.
The book begins with the titular story and These Days, both devastatingly sad portrayals of the aftermath of communal violence (much like Our City That Year). These are written like allegories: details about the characters’ jobs and their ages are sparingly divulged. What’s more important is the mood built up expertly by Shree’s razor-sharp sentences.
In the titular story, the male protagonist is puzzled by an elderly, seemingly traumatised woman living in a city divided along communal lines, where basic resources, economic development and the rule of law are all conditional on which side of the river you live. The details reflect this reality—the narrator wears Fabindia shorts to underline his status as “desi foreigner”. Having landed in the city shortly after the violence ceased, it’s pertinent that he works for an Israeli insurance firm.
Both stories depict notions of belonging and foreignness in artful ways. In These Days, the male Hindu protagonist is occupying his Muslim friend’s house during consecutive weeks of communal violence, so that the house isn’t burnt down by a mob.
In a breathtaking passage, the house’s inanimate objects seemingly respond to being touched by their true master (the Muslim friend), who sneaks in at night to stuff a duffel bag with his personal belongings (“They sprang to life, like in fairytales”). As in the classic French film Amélie (2001), this is a narrative device conveying that longtime possessions eventually become extensions of one’s personality. The difference between the Hindu narrator and his Muslim friend is the difference between merely inhabiting a space and living in it.
What this passage shows us is that Shree isn’t bound by anthropocentric narrative frameworks. In several of her short stories and novels, the “microphone” is passed from humans to the natural world, to plants and trees, birds and animals. The titular story uses elephants as a stand-in for memory. Similarly, in March, Ma and Sakura (set in contemporary Japan), the male narrator sees his elderly mother’s spirits blooming in time with the first spring-blush of sakura (cherry blossoms).
The most dramatic example of this phenomenon happens in And I Saw Myself Running, based on a young man’s memories of his domineering, recently departed grandfather, a lifelong Shiva devotee who would not allow his employees or his family members to kill snakes in the family garden. In a memorable scene, the snakes of the neighbourhood assemble in the middle of the night around the dead man’s cot.
This scene is reminiscent of a brilliant section from Shree’s (as of now untranslated) 2025 novel Sah-Saa in which one of the main characters, retired judge Bhooleram Misir, always frees rats stuck in traps. Following Misir’s death, the narration is handed over for 50-odd pages to “Badkoo” (elder in colloquial Hindi), the leader of the grateful clan of rats whose actions mirror the dead man’s personality. Tomb of Sand also had a murder of crows chattering away about humans, forming a Greek chorus of sorts.
Exquisite details
The snakes in And I Saw Myself Running remind the narrator of something he’s trying his best to ignore: despite his carefully observed ideological distance, he is the second coming of his grandfather. It is the “appointment in Samarra” that none of us can avoid—we inevitably turn into a shinier facsimile of our parents (and/or grandparents), especially if we go out of our way to avoid this. One of the abiding themes of Shree’s work is grown-up children learning to see their parents as full, flawed individuals and vice-versa. As Rockwell notes in the translator’s note, several stories feature complex elderly characters, whether it is the enigmatic old lady in the titular story, or the grandfather in And I Saw Myself Running, or the mother of March, Ma and Sakura.
The last three stories—March, Ma and Sakura, Bulldozer and Fatigue are all short “mood pieces” set in Japan, favouring character development over traditional plot dynamics. Rockwell calls them spare and elegant and connects them to “Japanese minimalist aesthetics”.
I would add that neither Shree nor Japan strictly adheres to minimalism. Japan is also the land of Hokusai (1760-1849), whose vibrant, intricate and detail-heavy woodblock prints (alluded to indirectly in Bulldozer) went on to inspire the European Impressionists. Which is why even in these spare stories, Shree unleashes flamboyant, quietly devastating one-liners, when, for instance, a husband says, “A carefree moment becomes a bubble between us and bursts” talking about his seriously ill wife.
This is Rockwell’s third published translation of Shree’s work and it’s clear that the writer and translator have achieved a literary equilibrium, a palpable sense of comfort with each other’s choices (Shree calls Rockwell her “partner in crime” in the book’s dedication). This comes across keenly in the story So Much Sky (Itnaa Aasmaan)—undoubtedly the most compelling in this collection. Here, the female narrator goes to a writer’s retreat, only to fall passionately in love with the sky, even as the other participants appear to be quite robotic, going through the motions.
When you read this story in conjunction with all the scenes involving inanimate objects and animals “speaking” to us, you realise that Shree is deploying an old modernist trick—making actual humans more and more robotic and paint-by-numbers, while houses and streets and skies and winds gain sudden, thrilling sentience. James Joyce did exactly this in Araby (from Dubliners), while Virginia Woolf did it in Mrs Dalloway.
As Rockwell writes, she misread So Much Sky as a straight-up sci-fi romance involving literal robots. In order to streamline the narrative and distance it from her sci-fi interpretation, she omits the framing story from So Much Sky—about a page and a half in the original Hindi version. This framing story unfurls as a dialogue between unspecified people talking about the story that the reader is going to discover soon.
As anybody familiar with Indian narrative traditions like qissebaazi will tell you, the oral framework is often used as artistic licence for embellishment and overstatement. But it is definitely tricky to render that oblique metafictional point into English, and so it is understandable why Rockwell chose to omit it entirely.
In this omitted framing story, Shree’s unnamed narrator offers a simple piece of advice to his listeners: “Ise jaadu naa samjho. Halaanki jaadui zaroor maano (Don’t think of this story as magic, but please believe that it is magical all the same).” It’s tough to imagine a more apt description of this book, and of Shree’s body of work as a whole.
Aditya Mani Jha is a Delhi-based writer.