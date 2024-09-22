In her translator’s note, Rockwell writes that “reading sleuths" will find “surprising echoes" of Shree’s International Booker Prize winning novel, Tomb of Sand (also translated by Rockwell). This is accurate, not least because Tomb of Sand was a culmination of recurring themes in Shree’s body of work. Physical spaces, especially homes, are often sites of contestation in her fiction. The intertwined forces of patriarchy and heteronormativity are confronted on the all-important roof in Tirohit (2001; translated by Rahul Soni as The Roof Beneath Her Feet in 2013), where a “forbidden romance" between Chhacho and Lalna unfolds. The two women are on opposite ends of the class spectrum; the younger Lalna is a poor relative who does household work for Chhacho. The roof is a liminal space, at once public and private. In Our City That Year this dynamic is played out by the building where Shruti, Hanif, Sharad and Daddu live. In its confines, Sharad is emboldened to use the religious slur katua (circumcised) for Hanif. This ironic, playful usage is only possible because their socioeconomic privilege makes the house “private". When communal violence escalates, Sharad quietly removes Hanif’s name from the “public" nameplate outside.