Cosmeticorexia: How social media is fuelling Gen Alpha’s obsession with flawless skin

Why are children becoming obsessed with skincare? Experts say the answer lies in the way beauty is now consumed. Social media has transformed expectations around skincare, turning once-niche routines into everyday content. Children and adolescents are exposed to 10-step skincare regimens, influencer recommendations, “Get Ready With Me” videos and targeted beauty advertisements long before they understand what their skin actually needs. More often than not, the faces selling these products are not adults but young, or as they are called “baby”, influencers whose routines make sophisticated skincare seem aspirational, age-appropriate and even essential.